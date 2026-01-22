Lindenhurst man indicted for fatal 2025 high-speed DWI crash

A Lindenhurst man was charged on Tuesday, Jan. 20, with aggravated vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, and other charges for a high-speed crash in September 2025 that killed a man driving home from work, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.

Bryan Mizhirumbay, 24, was arraigned n charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, two counts of vehicular manslaughter, assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, driving while Intoxicated per se, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Mizhirumbay pleaded not guilty.

Bail was set at $100,000 cash, $350,000 bond, and $1.5 million partially secured bond. He is due back in court on Feb. 26, and if convicted, he faces up to eight and 1/3 to 25 years in prison.

On Sept. 3, 2025, 55-year-old Craig White was driving home from work at AHRC Nassau in Freeport, heading northbound on S. Long Beach Avenue through the intersection with Atlantic Avenue, Donnelly said.

Mizhirumbay was driving eastbound as fast as 106 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone on Atlantic Avenue, and as he approached the intersection with South Long Beach Avenue, the DA said.

Mizhirumbay allegedly failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and slammed into the driver’s side of White’s car, with the force of the impact driving both vehicles across the intersection and into the westbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue, Donnelly said.

White’s car crashed through a fence on the property of Atlantic Nursery and the Mizhirumbay’s car came to rest on the westbound shoulder, where it caught fire, the DA said.

White was found unconscious and trapped in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which had been pushed into the passenger compartment due to the impact of the crash, she said. He was transported to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Donnelly said.

Blood drawn from Mizhirumbay, after he was transported to a hospital, revealed that his blood alcohol concentration was .18%, roughly one hour after the crash, the DA said.

Mizhirumbay’s car’s event data recorder uncovered that he was driving roughly 106 miles per hour three seconds before the crash, and that the collision occurred at roughly 90 miles per hour, Donnelly said.

“Craig was a dedicated member of the AHRC staff, supporting the needs of individuals with disabilities serviced by the organization with kindness and compassion. His loss at the hands of an alleged drunk driver devastated the community. Craig’s many friends, colleagues, and loved ones remain in our thoughts as we prosecute this case,” Donnelly said.