Relay for Life and Busto’s Martial Arts unite in Plainview–Old Bethpage’s fight against cancer

Bustos Martial Arts of Plainview collaborated with hosted a women’s self-defense night supporting fundraising initiatives that encourage community participation while reinforcing the importance of giving back. The collaboration with ACS Relay for Life of Plainview Old Bethpage, uniting strength, discipline and heart in the fight against cancer.
The partnership brings together two organizations deeply rooted in the Plainview Old Bethpage community, both committed to making a positive impact beyond their walls. Bustos Martial Arts is known for empowering students of all ages through confidence, respect, and perseverance. Shihan John Busto, owner of Bustos Martial Arts, is a respected community leader who continually gives back, dedicating countless hours to support events and causes throughout the Plainview Community.
Relay For Life of Plainview Old Bethpage strives to keep all community members involved in their effort to raise awareness and funds for life-saving cancer research, patient support programs and advocacy efforts.
“John Busto is a selfless person who embodies the spirit of service, continually giving back to our community,” said Jen Biren of Relay For Life. “He dedicates his time each year to empower women with life-saving techniques without ever expecting anything in return. All proceeds are directly given to Plainview-Old Bethpage Relay for Life.”
For more information about Relay For Life of Plainview-Old Bethpage or how to get involved, visit relayforlife.org/pobny or email jdbiren@gmail.com. Their event will be on June 6 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Plainview Old Bethpage Middle School.