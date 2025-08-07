Bethpage’s Extended School Year program brings fun for students

A range of activities including volleyball, cornhole and arts and crafts were held in Bethpage’s athletic barn.

Bethpage’s Extended School Year program recently hosted the Summer ESY Social, a festive event designed to bring together students and staff from neighboring school districts in a day of community-building and celebration.

Held at Bethpage High School, the event welcomed ESY participants from Oceanside, Plainview-Old Bethpage, Syosset and Great Neck. Adding to the summer spirit, luau attire was encouraged, and students were greeted at the entrance by teachers handing out colorful leis to kick off the day’s tropical theme.

The event offered a range of age-grouped activities that rotated between the gym, athletic barn and cafeteria. Students enjoyed dancing with a DJ, crafts, cornhole, bowling and volleyball. A pizza lunch was served, and everyone was treated to sweet refreshments from the Uncle Louie G’s Italian ice truck.