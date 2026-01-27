Manhasset school literary magazine wins national award

Manhasset Secondary School’s literary magazine, The Phoenix, has been nationally recognized, earning a rating of “Excellent” in the 2025 National Council of Teachers of English Recognizing Excellence in Art and Literary Magazines.
This honor bestowed by the REALM program celebrates the creativity, dedication, and collaboration of the student editors, writers and artists who produced the magazine, as well as the guidance and support of their faculty adviser.
The REALM program publicly recognizes outstanding student-produced literary magazines and encourages schools nationwide to celebrate the art and craft of writing.
“I am incredibly proud of the work our editors, Leila Altamura and Remy Huang, did in bringing this magazine together,” said Candyce Pelfrey-Kennedy, English teacher at Manhasset High School.
“They were an outstanding editorial team, and we are equally proud of all our members and contributors. This issue also serves as a tribute to former Phoenix member Karie Sit, who passed away from cancer during her senior year. In her honor, we named our annual contest after her and hosted a successful fundraiser to donate to an organization that supports teens with cancer.”
Manhasset Public Schools said the recognition of The Phoenix reflects Manhasset’s continued commitment to student voice, creative expression and excellence in art and literacy education.