Valley Stream man indicted for striking and killing pedestrian in Halloween DWI crash in Hempstead

A Valley Stream man was indicted on Thursday, Jan. 29, for striking and killing a pedestrian in Hempstead while allegedly intoxicated and under the influence of alcohol and opioids on Halloween 2025, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.

Jose Forero, 72, was arraigned on charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated per se, driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and any drug.

He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Feb. 20, and if convicted, faces up to five to 15 years in prison.

“This defendant is a recidivist drunk driver, previously convicted of a Leandra’s Law DWI in Nassau County seven years ago,” Donnelly said after Forero’s indictment.

On Oct. 31, 2025, Forero was driving a 2023 Jeep Gladiator southbound in the left lane on N. Franklin Street in Hempstead while 23-year-old William Rojas was crossing N. Franklin Street eastbound between Jackson Street and Centre Street with a group of friends, Donnelly said.

Rojas stopped in the road to pick something up in the street when Forero allegedly drove through a yellow light and hit him, she said.

Forero stopped and witnesses called emergency services. Rojas was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the DA said.

The investigation determined that after dropping off a family member at a Halloween party, Forero allegedly went to a bar in Garden City, where he drank alcohol, Donnelly said.

Blood drawn from Forero revealed that his blood alcohol concentration was .12%, roughly an hour and a half after the crash. Testing also revealed the presence of the opioid tramadol, the DA said.