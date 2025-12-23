Valley Stream man sentenced to nine years in prison for sex trafficking, prostitution and rape of a minor

A Valley Stream man was sentenced to nine years in prison for sex trafficking, prostitution and rape charges for arranging hotel and motel rooms and advertising a 16-year-old victim online for the purposes of prostitution and engaging in intercourse with the teen victim, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Terrell Chery, 28, pleaded guilty on Nov. 24 to charges of sex trafficking of a child, promoting prostitution, rape, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal contempt.

He was sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 23, to nine years in prison and 10 years post-release supervision. Upon his release, Chery is ordered to register as a sex offender.

“Terrell Chery took advantage of a vulnerable, missing 16-year-old child, engaging her in sexual intercourse and profiting off of selling her for sex to online buyers,” said DA Donnelly. “Sex traffickers often target the most vulnerable young girls and women in our communities with empty promises of support and love to get them to submit to a life of prostitution. These individuals are true predators, and my prosecutors will ensure that they are put behind bars where they belong.”

Donnelly said that, on Dec. 23, 2024, police officers responded to the Floral Park Motor Lodge to assist in the search for a missing 16-year-old juvenile from New York City, and when officers knocked on the door of one of the hotel rooms, Chery was found inside the room with a young woman.

Officers determined that the woman had a valid and active full Stay Away Order of Protection against Chery for which he was in violation, the DA said.

Through the police investigation, the victim was found in a hotel room down the hall, Donnelly said.

It was discovered that Chery met the 16-year-old and engaged in sexual intercourse with her at the Floral Park Motor Lodge, she said.

Chery also advanced prostitution of the juvenile victim by helping secure hotel rooms for her to meet buyers of sex, arranging “dates” for the victim, and facilitating transportation for her to different hotels and motels for prostitution, Donnelly said.

Chery also assisted in posting advertisements online of the teen victim and accepted money from her after she engaged in prostitution.