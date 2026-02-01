February 2026 horoscope: What does this month hold in store?

Aries – Trust that your reality will soon match your vision. A blessed beginning on the domestic front could mean moving into a new home, upgrading your current pad or simply spending quality time with your family.

Taurus – There’s apprehension about letting go, especially if it has a big part of your life. This will prevent you from attracting new opportunities and moving in the direction of growth. Reflect on what’s no longer serving you, appreciate the lessons they’ve taught you, and gently let them go.

Gemini – Think of the art of selfless service; giving generously without expecting anything in return. Volunteer at an animal shelter or teach children how to practice yoga. Everything you put into the multiverse will find its way back to you ten fold.

Cancer – You are on the brink of something brand new. Now is not the time to wait for things to happen but to make things happen. Believe in the impossible. Your spirit guides are propelling you in the direction of growth.

Leo – You may find that feelings of loss or disappointment are constant. It’s okay to feel your feelings fully; it’s essential for healing and moving forward. Allow yourself a moment to grieve for what’s been lost, but don’t let it consume your thoughts.

Virgo – Does it serve you to convince yourself that the other person is the villain? You are being urged to bring ease, joy and compassion into the equation. To look at yourself through the lens of awareness; you will find a way to heal this relationship in due course.

Libra – You are exactly where and how you are supposed to be. Channel your energy towards something creative that fills you with joy rather than depletes your reserves. Connect with the element of Earth, go for a walk in the wilderness.

Scorpio – Think about investing in something big, now is the perfect time to get strategic and achieve what you once considered impossible. Your partner wants to stand by you and takes pride in watching you grow.

Sagittarius – It’s time to awaken your inner fire and reconnect with your sense of purpose. If you’ve been making steady progress for some time, trust that you will soon be in the limelight for all the right reasons.

Capricorn – Indulge in self-care rituals that awaken your divine nature. Create a serene environment and incorporate crystals into your rituals. Citrine for abundance, selenite to clear stagnant energy, and tourmaline for grounding.

Aquarius – Identify five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste. This simple exercise can help anchor you in the present moment and divert your mind from spiralling thoughts.

Pisces – As Luna waxes, she supports growth and regeneration. As she wanes, she renders strength and wisdom to release the negative thoughts and patterns. Harness her power to free yourself from the old to start afresh, in every sense of the word.