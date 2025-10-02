Your October 2025 horoscope: Looking ahead this Halloween season

Check your hososcope to see what this month has in store.

As you look forward to Halloween, you may want to know what the month has in store for you before then — should you be spooked or stoked? Here’s what the stars have to say about it.

Aries

Relations with partners, spouses, siblings and neighbors will be positive. Confusion might arise in your daily conversations due to assumptions or being unclear in your expectations. Think before you speak or make promises.

Taurus

Financial discussions will go well. Be careful about going overboard, especially buying luxurious items. With fiery Mars opposite your sign, you have energy to burn.

Gemini

Take time to enjoy yourself. Take caution about going overboard with drugs and booze. Also, be careful about what you say to authority figures, parents and bosses.

Cancer

Be careful in discussions about politics or religion. Many discussions will be confused due to assumptions or poor communication. Meanwhile, feelings of escapism are strong.

Leo

Enjoy time spent with friends as well as groups, clubs and organizations. However, there might be an element of confusion with a friend. Perhaps a platonic friendship seems flirtatious? Things aren’t clear.

Virgo

You make an excellent impression on others this month. Someone might jump to the wrong conclusions about you, which creates a confusing situation. Think twice before you make any promises to anyone. Stay realistic.

Libra

Grab every chance to travel because you need a change of scenery! You want a vacation or some stimulation or adventure because you need to break free from routine. Even a day trip will help.

Scorpio

You have a strong focus on financial matters, including taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property. Confusion about discussions in these areas is likely. Do not promise more than you can deliver. Think carefully before you agree to anything.

Sagittarius

Uranus opposite your sign makes you focus on close friendships, partnerships and marriage partners. Discussions will flow well and, in general, feelings are upbeat.

Capricorn

When talking to work colleagues or health care workers or something to do with your pet, be extra clear. People are quick to jump to conclusions. Be clear in all your communications to avoid headaches or mishaps. If in doubt, speak up!

Aquarius

This is a tricky month for romance because expectations are high and confusion is possible, and this combination practically guarantees disappointment. Remember that unexpressed expectations will create problems because people can’t read your mind.

Pisces

A family disappointment, especially regarding practical help or third-party support, might occur because of confusion or an incorrect expectation. The end of the month will provide better results.

There you have it, your October 2025 horoscope. Check out if your September horoscope came true!