March 2026 horoscope: What’s written in the stars for you?

Here’s what your March 2026 horoscope has in store for you.

Aries – Follow your passions, reflect on what brings you joy. A playful approach in creativity can feel fun and stress-free. Revisit an old project or initiate a healing conversation. Surprising news or information involving friends could surface.

Taurus – With your environment in the spotlight you might use this time to beautify your living space. Take a practical approach to love, money, and creativity. Heal past pains with the people closest to you.

Gemini – Share your ideas, and express yourself. The new moon brings you an exciting new path to explore. You could be prone to overthinking, give yourself extra time to process your thoughts.

Cancer – Success begins when the new moon visits your money zone, inspiring you to share your talents and build up your resources. The bold expression of your skills impresses others and serves as a beautiful boost of confidence for you too.

Leo – You’re stepping into the most confident version of yourself. Set intentions for the future with courage and inspiration. Reflect on your role in your relationships and embrace connections that are rooted in equality and progress.

Virgo – focus on clearing space, welcoming in new beginnings. Rest your mind with meditation or visualization that help you relax. An emphasis on your mind, body, and soul continues with the full moon opposite your sun.

Libra – your friends invite you to step into the social spotlight. You could be making plans with friends or passionately helping others. Set intentions for the future and remember that dreams do come true!

Scorpio – Prepare for empowerment. Showcase your talents. Important people take notice and doors of opportunity open. Don’t be afraid to share your expertise. Your powers of negotiation and charm are emphasized.

Sagittarius – It’s an adventurous month. The fun begins when Venus lights up your travel zone, encouraging you to explore on physical, intellectual, and spiritual levels. Embrace new beginnings that bring abundance into your life.

Capricorn – It’s a month of personal growth. You could be healing your relationship with money or crafting a plan to tackle debt. When you surrender, manifestations become reality. Seek out experiences that feel fun, expansive, and abundant.

Aquarius – Your relationships are highlighted this month. Create heart-led manifestations and enjoy quality time connecting with others. Bond beyond the physical plane. Communicate with care to prevent misunderstandings.

Pisces – Get ready to fall in love this month. The new moon encourages you to love the most important person of all: you! This is the time to take excellent care of your mind, body, and soul so you can feel rejuvenated. Mercury marks a time of healing.

There you have it, your March 2026 horoscope. Check out if your February horoscope came true!