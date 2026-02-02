Jericho BOE details budget for 2026-2027 school renovations

The Jericho Board of Education recently detailed budgeting for facility renovations which are scheduled to begin in the summer of 2026 and continue through the 2026-2027 school year. Assistant Superintendent of Business Affairs Victor Manuel led the discussion of the budget plans at the board’s meeting on Thursday, Jan. 29, at the Jericho Middle School.

Before delving into specifics, Manuel reiterated that the board’s overall budget strategies reflect their commitment to ensuring Jericho remains a premier school district, maintaining a multi-year perspective, and continuing to upgrade their facilities while pursuing operational efficiencies.

Taxpayer-approved renovation projects planned for summer 2026 and the 2026-2027 school year include hallway ceiling repairs at the high school’s Little Theater, elevator replacement at the high school and gym floor replacement at Cantiague.

In addition to these projects, the budget covers ongoing district-wide door and window masonry work at the three elementary schools and both the Jericho middle and high schools, replacing mortar and cracked brick, as well as filling potholes in school parking lots, Manuel said.

The Jericho Union Free School District’s capital facilities district-wide budget plan for all schools—Cantiague, Jackon, and Seaman elementary schools, Williams Special Education school, and the middle and high schools—showed a total cost of over $63M. The projects soon to be underway total nearly $6M.

The Building Conditions Survey for Cantiague referenced at the meeting showed total building costs for upcoming repairs and replacements at over $4M, with highlighted projects that are starting soon estimated at an additional $1.5M.

Manuel outlined how funding for the projects will be sourced from the Capital Reserve V proposition ($4.5M) and budget transfers ($1.2M).

As projects at Cantiague progress, the Building Condition Survey will continue to be reviewed, revised and updated by the director of facilities, the architect, and the building manager, Manuel said.

With budget transparency being one of the board’s stated goals, upcoming meetings will focus on a full review of district revenue and expenditures.

“As everyone knows, developing a budget is a complex and extended process,” Board of Education President Samuel Perlman said. “And recommending a budget committee is one of the board’s most important roles.”