New Hyde Park public works facilities see major renovations

The New Hyde Park public works department is nearing completion of major renovations of its facilities.

Located on Stewart Ave, the site’s construction has been underway for about 18 months.

“It’s a big step forward, and it’s a long time coming,” Superintendent of Public Works Igor Sikiric said. “Some of the guys have been here for a long time, so I think it will be a nice improvement, and a cleaner, nicer place to work.”

The whole DPW work and storage site was rejuvenated. A new salt shed, recyclable transfer and a truck garage were built; a maintenance garage and the department’s offices were all upgraded; and interior fencing, roads and drainage improvements, according to Sikiric.

He said that the project is still getting finishing touches.

“It’s a big step forward,” Sikiric said. “It was almost 100 years old, and the building was in disarray.”

He said the improvements will make the site safer and more comfortable for workers, and include heating and cooling and better lighting.

Renovation costs have totaled around $5 million, Sikiric said, largely stemming from local government grants from New York State and the 3rd track project, a Long Island Rail Road MTA expansion project between Floral Park and Hicksville.

During construction, the village relied on its neighbor, Floral Park, to support public works operations.

Sikiric said the villages help each other out on a day-to-day basis, but while the project was ongoing, New Hyde Park needed yard waste and recyclable receptacles, and the Floral Park salt shed for road treatment during snowstorms.

“We could not have done it without the assistance, support, collaboration, cooperation and goodwill from the Village of Floral Park,” New Hyde Park Mayor Christopher Devane said at a Floral Park trustee meeting. “We want to truly thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

“Local governments have to get together,” Floral Park Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald said at the meeting. “So many things have happened between the villages of western Nassau County that we couldn’t survive without the others, especially with our fire departments.”