Protesters disrupt Suozzi talk at Temple Beth Sholom over ICE funding vote

Protesters interrupted a public talk by U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi at Temple Beth Sholom on Tuesday, Jan. 27, confronting the Long Island Democrat over his recent vote on immigration enforcement funding and drawing sharp reactions from audience members.

The disruption occurred during a community conversation hosted by the synagogue in Glen Cove, where Suozzi was scheduled to speak about Israel, rising antisemitism and bipartisan governance.

The event was sponsored by the temple’s Judith & Arthur Goldberg Social Action and Cultural Arts Program Fund and was free and open to the public.

Several protesters affiliated with the activist group Climate Defiance stood up during the program and shouted criticisms of Suozzi’s support for a Department of Homeland Security spending bill.

One protester, identified as Davidson Boswell, approached Suozzi and held up what he described as an adult diaper.

“I know you voted to increase ICE funding. So, I wanted to get something for you,” Boswell said. “This is an adult diaper … for when you pee yourself in front of Donald Trump.”

Another protester invoked antisemitism and immigration enforcement, sarcastically thanking Suozzi for funding Immigration and Customs Enforcement and criticizing the agency’s record.

The protester said ICE abuses were widely predictable and accused the congressman of aligning with white supremacists through his vote.

A third protester attempted to read aloud the names of nine people he said were killed by ICE in January 2026 before being escorted out.

“Nine people were killed by ICE this month, and you’re throwing me out while I’m reading their names,” Masterson said. “How dare you.”

Suozzi allowed the protesters to speak briefly before security intervened and they were removed from the premises.

“It’s OK, let them finish,” Suozzi told the audience. “People wanted to express themselves like that. That’s what happens in today’s world, unfortunately.”

“We were honored to host Congressman Suozzi this past Tuesday,” said Sanford Berger in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that these protestors interrupted the beginning of his talk. We want to thank TBS’s security and the Nassau County Police Department for helping to respond quickly in removing the protesters. This allowed Congressman Suozzi to address the gathered guests. Congressman Suozzi graciously answered everyone’s questions and even stayed well beyond his time to make sure that he addressed all the participants’ issues.”

The protest followed mounting backlash against Suozzi because he voted Jan. 22 in favor of a $64 billion Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill before expressing regret for his action two days later after federal forces killed Alex Pretti in Minnesota.

Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) and Rep. Laura Gillen (D-Rockville Centre) were the only two Long Island Democrats to support the measure, which passed the House 220-207 with nearly unanimous Republican backing and support from seven Democrats.

The DHS Appropriations Act of 2026 keeps ICE’s overall budget flat at about $10 billion while reducing funding for removal operations by $115 million. It also cuts 5,500 ICE detention beds and reduces Border Patrol funding by $1.8 billion.

At the time of the vote, Suozzi said he supported the bill to prevent a government shutdown and maintain funding for essential federal operations, including disaster response, national security, the Coast Guard, passport services and the Transportation Security Administration.

“There is no question that ICE has overstepped its bounds,” Suozzi wrote in a Facebook post following the vote. He cited incidents involving masked agents confronting U.S. citizens and people lawfully present in the country without warrants.

Suozzi later emphasized that the bill did not expand ICE funding, reduced detention capacity and included provisions for additional training and body cameras for agents.

Still, the vote has intensified criticism from progressive activists and highlighted ongoing divisions among Democrats over immigration enforcement and federal policing.