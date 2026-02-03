Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Courts & Crime

Nassau PD seize over $20 million in cocaine

By Posted on
County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced the seizure of over $20 million in cocaine at a press conference.
County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced the seizure of over $20 million in cocaine at a press conference.
J. Cav Scott

The Nassau County Police Department arrested two men in Plainview and seized 312 kilos of cocaine with an estimated worth of $21 million in what was termed one of the county’s largest drug busts, County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced on Tuesday, Feb. 3. 

Michael Vera, 40, and Daniel Santana, 35, were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, which carried an eight-to-20-year sentence, and criminal possession in the third degree, a felony with a 9-year maximum sentence, District Attorney Anne Donnelly said

Nassau County Police Commissioner Pat Ryder said the two men, who are from Deland, Fla., were both convicted of murder in Puerto Rico but were released from jail for reasons currently unknown to Nassau police. The two were arraigned Friday, Jan. 30, in district court.

Blakeman touted the arrest in a press conference attended by Ryder and Donnelly.

“We are making a remarkable amount of progress when it comes to taking illegal drugs off the streets of Nassau County,” Blakeman said. “I couldn’t be more delighted with the work of our police officers.” 

He said that this is the largest drug bust that the Nassau police have carried out without the assistance of state and federal law enforcement.

Ryder said the arrests were made in Plainview on Thursday, Jan. 29, after an investigation by Nassau County Narcotics and the police Strategic Response Team. 

Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder shows photos of the arrested men alongside County Executive Bruce Blakeman and District Attorney Anne Donnelly, (L. to R.).
Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder shows photos of the arrested men alongside County Executive Bruce Blakeman and District Attorney Anne Donnelly (L. to R.) J. Cav Scott

Police witnessed an apparent drug transaction between two cars, including a black pickup truck, Ryder said. He said he could not provide further details on the second vehicle. 

“This is an ongoing investigation,” Ryder said. “There will be more to come that we cannot discuss today, but I have a lot of faith in our narcotics bureau.” 

Ryder said Vera and Santana were arrested without incident, and 312 kilos of cocaine were found in the bed of the pickup truck, in suitcases. 

Daniel Santana, 35, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 29 for possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel Santana, 35, (L.) was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 29, for possession of a controlled substance. J. Cav Scott

Donnelly said her office will be looking to upgrade these charges. 

She said that a field test showed that the substance found by police was cocaine, and that further lab tests are being processed to determine the presence of other substances, such as fentanyl. 

Blakeman said the county’s number of fatal overdoses has decreased by 50% since 2023. 

“This is one of the largest seizures of cocaine in my 35 years in the district attorney’s office,” Donnelly said. “They could have destroyed countless lives.” 

Michael Vera (L.) and Daniel Santana (R.) were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly,
Michael Vera (L.) and Daniel Santana (R.) were arrested for possession of a controlled substance, according to Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder. Photo provided by Nassau County Police Department
312 kilos of cocaine, worth over $20 million, was found in this black pickup truck, according to Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder.
312 kilos of cocaine, worth over $20 million, were found in this black pickup truck, according to Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder .J. Cav Scott

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites