North Shore discusses plans for responsible technology use

The North Shore Central School District Board of Education is planning a way to use electronics to teach students critical thinking skills. This system works as an aid for teachers and keeps students engaged with technology in a safe environment.

During the Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Jan. 29, the district proposed the Responsible Technology Use and Student Wellness Plan for kindergarten through fifth grade.

Many instructional programs such as Magma Math and Words Their Way are used in the classroom to educate students. These programs teach core curriculum learning such as literacy, science, and math.

As a way of limiting distractions from apps like social media, the district has put in place a monitoring system to make sure students are safely traversing the internet during and after school hours.

With the help of artificial intelligence, the school district is monitoring students’ internet usage to protect them from harmful websites.

“It uses a combination of AI and manually human review to try and determine students’ intent,” said Elliot Kaye, the director of technology.

With this process, AI can flag any concerning results and administration follows through by reaching out to the student.

“We’re building character in a digital world. This conversation is not about more technology…it’s about the balance [and] about intentional technology,” said Tom Sheehan, principal at Glen Head Elementary School.

The district is also providing education of technology and wellness for parents. Community partners such as North Shore Parent Universities and Northwell partnerships are available.

Parents also have access to Qustodio, an app available for mobile devices that allows parents and teachers to monitor students’ internet consumption. During school hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., teachers have control over the app. From 3 p.m. to the beginning school hours, the parent has control.

To enforce these student online safety precautions, the district stressed that this is an effort between both parent and administration

“Students noted that as access increases, challenges increase,” said Bridget Finder, principal of Glenwood Landing Elementary school. “Self-regulation, distraction and logistics become more common which is why the balance is so important.”

The next Board of Education meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb 12. For more information about the board of education, visit their district website.