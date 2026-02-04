New Hyde Park-Garden City Park school board honors retirees at emotional budget session

The New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Board of Education convened on Tuesday, Feb. 3 for its first major budget input session of the year, but the fiscal agenda was swiftly overshadowed by a series of emotional tributes to retiring district staff.

The proceedings took on a somber and celebratory tone as the board accepted the resignations of several long-serving employees, marking a significant changing of the guard for the district.

The evening’s most poignant moment centered on the retirement of Laura Donovan, a key figure in the district’s special education department. During the public comment period, an impassioned speaker highlighted Donovan’s resilience and publicly thanked her for her service.

The resident described Donovan as “brave” for her dedication to managing the district’s special educational sessions—a role often characterized by high pressure and the need for deep compassion. The tribute underscored the loss of institutional knowledge Donovan’s departure represents for the district’s student support services.

The board also formally recognized the retirement of Regina Rice, alongside other dedicated staff members, further cementing the night’s theme of transition.

“They work for years, so I think it’s important we recognize them,” noted one attendee, reflecting on the decades of combined experience leaving the school system.

While the retirements dominated the evening’s sentiment, the board proceeded with the scheduled Budget Input agenda. As the district prepares its financial plan for the 2026-2027 academic year, administrators are now tasked with navigating both the economic challenges of the tax levy cap and the operational challenge of replacing veteran personnel.

The board is expected to continue its budget discussions in subsequent meetings throughout the spring.