Village of Great Neck approves dry well replacement for new village hall

The Village of Great Neck Board of Trustees unanimously approved $30,250 for the replacement of a damaged dry well discovered during construction of the new village hall.

Construction Consultants of LI Inc. will remove the existing pool and replace it with a new one that is 10 inches in diameter and 14 inches deep.

The village will pay for the dry well using money from its general fund.

The Village of Great Neck broke ground on the new village hall at 756 Middle Neck Road in October 2025 and is set to be completed in 18 months.

Trustee Steven Hope was unanimously authorized by the board to sign the closing documents for a vacant lot at 263-267 East Shore Road, which was declared surplus by the village in 2020.

The property is set to be sold for $7.5 million on Friday.

The board also heard a petition from Genaro Urueta, the architect for the apartment complex being built on 733 Middle Neck Road by Gesher Center LLC, to change the materials of the building’s facade.

Urueta asked the board to approve a change from limestone finish to stucco, and Mayor Pedram Bral’s response was short and to the point—“No.”

“This building has been delayed quite a while, and, as you can see, it’s an [eye]sore,” Urueta said, arguing that using stucco would expedite the process.

“I think we were satisfied with the original plan,” Trustee Anne Mendelson said.

Hope asked how much maintenance would be needed for stucco. Urueta said it would have to be cleaned every year and that all materials need maintenance.

“Some more than others,” Hope replied.

The board also heard a request by two homeowners on 8 Dwight Lane and 199 West Shore Road to change their addresses.

Eric Li, an attorney who represented the owners, said that a “do not enter” sign on Steamboat Road has caused much confusion among delivery drivers and prevented them from receiving packages.

“I have encountered several nuisances in the last six months where the delivery driver has had to call me personally,” Li said. “And as a result, [we] have missed quite a few deliveries there.”

The board unanimously approved to change the address of what is currently known as 199 West Shore Road to 199C West Shore Road and what is currently known as 8 Dwight Lane to 199F West Shore Road.

Hope was also unanimously appointed to continue as a substitute member of the board of assessment review for one more year, filling in for Alexia Friend, who is not able to complete her five-year term.

The board of assessment review largely hears petitions by residents to lower their property assessment.

The board of trustees unanimously authorized the payment of $84,327 for a new mid-size dump truck that has been delivered to the Department of Public Works.

The vehicle purchase was already approved, but the board then approved using funds from the village’s capital fund.

The board paid $1,800 in annual dues to the Manhasset Bay Protection Committee, and there has been no increase from the previous year.

Manhasset Bay Protection Committee serves several villages in the Great Neck, Manhasset, and Port Washington areas and is tasked with ensuring the water quality of the bay.

The board also unanimously approved a tent permit for Everfresh Supermarket to use in its parking lot.

The tent permit lasts from Feb. 9 to April 13. The supermarket annually operates a tent for Purim and Passover.

The board of trustees will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 17.