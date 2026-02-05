North Shore High School Girls Winter Track and Field claims county title

The North Shore High School Girls Winter Track and Field team finished atop the Nassau County Class C championship at St. Anthony’s High School on Monday, Feb. 2, led by a group of seniors who have worked together for years.

The Vikings competed against athletes from 18 different schools, totaling up 118 points across all events, putting them 42 points ahead of runner-up Oyster Bay High School.

Coach Neil Levy said that the winter track season is designed as a series of invitations and tournaments that allow individuals to record times that qualify them for postseason contention. In the championship, the top six record points, the top four medal, and the top three receive All-County honors.

All 15 of North Shore’s runners at the championship medaled and 12 of the girls received All-County honors by finishing top three in their respective events.

“It was truly a memorable evening, as for the first time in my career, every girl that participated either won a medal or received All-County honors,” Levy said.

The coach said that six of his team’s main runners are set to graduate at the end of the year. He specifically mentioned Joanna Kenney, who is committed to continuing her running career at Boston College, as well as Chloe Connolly, Danielle Demillio and junior Chloe Brady for their contributions to the championship team.

Levy said some of his senior class began running with the high school program in eighth grade, and that many of his athletes work with him throughout the fall (Cross Country season) and the spring track and field season.

“It allows them to develop that camaraderie with each other,” Levy said about his athletes spending all three high school athletic seasons together as teammates.

Levy arrived at the school in 2002, with this past winter being his 44th season of coaching across the three athletic seasons. He also led the Winter Track and Field team to a county championship in 2025.

Levy said he never gets tired of seeing student-athletes fulfil their potential.

“It’s really nice to see the expression on the kids’ faces when they are able to achieve something that they work really hard for,” he said. “It’s nice to validate the work and the training they put in throughout the year.”

Levy said he tries to get each of his athletes to work on improving themselves, taking the idea of winning as an end goal out of the equation. He said that he was proud to help foster his team’s development and ultimately lead them to a championship.

“Winning isn’t always the measurement of success, but they were amazing in themselves and performed at their highest level and didn’t allow another team to be better than them,” he said.

Many of the team’s athletes will go on to compete at the regional, state and national level before the Track and Field season begins in the spring.