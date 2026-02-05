Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

VIC DIBITETTO

Stand‑up comedy with big personality and observational punchlines that blend everyday absurdity with sharp delivery — a must‑see act for fans of high‑energy, relatable humor from a nationally recognized comic.

Governor’s Comedy Club, 90 Division Ave., Levittown, govs.com. Tickets: approximately $30–$45. 7 p.m. Feb. 6.

JOSH JOHNSON: THE FLOWERS TOUR

Smart, observational comedy meets sharp cultural commentary in a stand-up set that blends laugh-out-loud moments with thoughtful insight from one of comedy’s fastest-rising voices.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com. Tickets: $29.50–$49.50. 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Feb. 6.

NASSAU REPTILE EXPO

An interactive expo showcasing hundreds of reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates with vendors from across the East Coast — a fascinating experience for hobbyists and animal lovers alike.

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City, cradleofaviation.org. Tickets: typically $12–$20 (varies by ticket type). 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 7.

MICHAEL CARBONARO: WONDERBOY

Comedy and illusion collide in a fast-paced performance filled with unexpected twists, clever tricks, and audience reactions that blur the line between magic and mayhem.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com. Tickets: $39.50–$69.50. 8 p.m., Feb. 7.

BILLY STRITCH & FRIENDS CELEBRATE THE JUDY GARLAND SHOW

An elegant night of jazz and classic‑show‑tune interpretations spotlighting rich vocals and big‑band flair that evoke the golden age of American entertainment.

Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington, landmarkonmainstreet.org. Tickets: approx. $66–$96. 8 p.m. Feb. 7.

ITZHAK PERLMAN

Experience a rare live recital from one of the greatest violinists of the modern era, blending extraordinary technique and deep musical expression in a program that appeals to classical music lovers and longtime fans alike.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook, stallercenter.com. Tickets: approx. $106–$157. 8:00 p.m. Feb. 7.

MIKE THE RODGERS

A piano-forward performance spanning classic pop, soul, and rock highlights musical versatility and accessible, melody-driven arrangements.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org. Tickets: Free with museum admission ($15–$19.50). 3 p.m. Feb. 8.

JOANNA KACZOROWSKA VIOLIN MASTERCLASS

An engaging masterclass offers insight into world-class violin technique and performance artistry, appealing to both aspiring musicians and classical music enthusiasts.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org. Tickets: Free with museum admission ($15–$19.50). 7 p.m. Feb. 11.

AIRMAN: THE EXTRAORDINARY LEGACY OF TUSKEGEE AIRMAN, CALVIN G. MORET

Watch a compelling film followed by a Q&A session that highlights the courage and achievement of a WWII‑era airman, offering both education and inspiration for history enthusiasts.

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City, cradleofaviation.org. Tickets: museum admission required ($16–$18 adults; $16 children/seniors). 6 p.m. Feb. 12.

SAINT RENASCENCE WITH TERROR GARDEN

High‑energy metal and hard rock collide in melodic riffs and driving rhythms that appeal to fans of classic ’80s metal and contemporary rock intensity.

89 North Music Venue, 89 North Ocean Ave., Patchogue, 89northmusic.com. Tickets: typically $15–$25. 7 p.m. Feb. 12.