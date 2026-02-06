Indian citizen extradited to Nassau pleads guilty to manslaughter stemming from 2005 Hicksville crash

Ganesh Shenoy pleaded guilty to second-degree anslaughter and is due back in court on March 6. He is expected to be sentenced to three and 1/3 to 10 years in prison, while Donnelly said she recommended a sentence of four to 12 years in prison.

Donnelly said, on April 11, 2005, Shenoy drove through a steady red light at the intersection of Levittown Parkway and Old Country Road in Hicksville at a speed estimated to be twice the speed limit, and crashed into a Cadillac driven by 44-year-old Philip Mastropolo, who was heading to work.

The force of the crash demolished the victim’s vehicle and sent the car skidding 65 feet into the front of a freightliner box truck that was stopped at the red light on the other side of the intersection, the DA said.

Mastropolo was pronounced dead at the scene and Shenoy was taken to a hospital for treatment but refused medical attention and left the medical facility, Donnelly said.

Fourteen days after the crash on April 25, 2005, despite having his driver’s license and Indian passport seized by police, Shenoy boarded a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport headed to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India. and never returned to the United States, Donnelly said.

The DA said an indictment was returned on Aug. 8, 2005, charging Shenoy with manslaughter and that a warrant was issued.

Shenoy was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and extradited to the United States on Sept. 25, marking the first extradition of a person from India to the U.S. since 2017, Donnelly said.

“For the last 20 years, Ganesh Shenoy was a free man in India, while Philip Mastropolo’s wife and children have been forced to live with a hole in their lives that he caused when he struck and killed Philip,” Donnelly said after the guilty plea. “This defendant ran from responsibility.”