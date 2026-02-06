High school hooper hits 1,000 points

Christian Frey of Mineola High School’s varsity boys’ basketball scored his 1,000th career point at the team’s Jan. 31 game.

The shooting guard said the moment was one of the peaks of his four-year varsity career.

“Being alongside my friends and teammates, them being there for me, was great,” he said.

He said he reached the milestone on senior night and finished the game with 28 points.

“Christian is an amazing basketball player,” coach Jamie McAndrew said. “He’s an extremely good athlete; he can always score the ball, and he works really hard.”

He said Frey is a great all-around player, with at-the-rim scoring, three-point shooting, playmaking, transition offense, and on-ball defensive talents.

Frey said he’s been playing basketball since third grade, when he played in the Catholic Youth Organization’s local league on the Corpus Christi team. He said he didn’t play competitively until around eighth grade, when he joined a travel league.

“Since Christian was a little boy, he has always had a passion for basketball,” his mother Lisa Frey said. “Watching him grow as an athlete is something our family is so proud of.”

Frey said he has been on the varsity team for four years and has started for three.

“I’ve grown a lot as a player, and as a person,” he said, adding that being a freshman on varsity taught him how to play with maturity against older players.

Frey said that beyond their time on the court, he’s very close with his teammates.

“I grew up with most of them,” Frey said. “I have a good time with them, I like playing with them, hanging out. They’re good people.”

“He’s well-liked by everyone. The teachers really like him. His friends in the school, on the team, everyone loves to be around Christian,” McAndrews said. “He’s honestly one of the funniest kids. He has a great personality, and he’s nice to everybody.”

Frey said that if he gets a scholarship or a good college offer, he would be interested in playing basketball at the next level. He said he’s applying to some schools without basketball in mind, but he’s also reached out to some Division II and III schools.

Frey said his favorite NBA player is Anthony Edwards, a fellow shooting guard and star of the Minnesota Timberwolves.