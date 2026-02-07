Quantcast
Mardi Gras 2026: Where to celebrate on Long Island

Celebrate Mardi Gras 2026 at one of these eight Cajun restaurants on Long Island.
You don’t need to book a flight to New Orleans to celebrate the food of Mardi Gras. Long Island is home to several Cajun-inspired restaurants serving up bold spices, seafood boils, and festive dining experiences that channel the spirit of Fat Tuesday. From all-you-can-eat feasts to special menus and limited-time promotions, these local spots offer plenty of ways to celebrate Mardi Gras 2026 in true bayou style.

Big Daddy’s

1 Park Ln., Massapequa, 516-799-8877, bigdaddysny.com 

Big Daddy’s is a Long Island staple for Cajun and Southern cooking, known for its lively atmosphere, Louisiana-inspired comfort food, and crowd-pleasing cocktails. For Fat Tuesday 2026, the Massapequa favorite will offer both a special lunch and dinner, giving diners multiple opportunities to celebrate with classic Cajun flavors throughout the day.

Cajun Claws

6 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue, 631-714-4477, cajunclawsrestaurant.com 

Cajun Claws brings Gulf Coast energy to Patchogue with hands-on seafood boils, bold seasoning blends, and a casual clam-bar vibe. To keep the celebration going all week long, the restaurant offers an all-you-can-eat seafood boil from Sunday through Friday for $70, making it a go-to spot for groups looking to feast. Wine lovers can also toast the season on Wednesdays, when all wines are half-priced.

Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar

363 Broadway Mall, Hicksville, NY 11801, 516-719-0388, hookreel.com/menu

With locations nationwide, Hook & Reel has built a reputation for communal Cajun seafood boils and festive dining experiences. The Hicksville location keeps things exciting with limited-time promotions, including a deal where guests can choose two spice flavors and receive a branded tumbler, along with a popular all-you-can-eat seafood option that’s perfect for a Mardi Gras-style feast. 

The Monster Crab

173 Morris Ave., Holtsville, 631-846-9729, themonstercrab.com 

The Monster Crab delivers big flavors and bigger portions with Cajun-style seafood boils, signature sauces, and laid-back vibes. One standout offering is the restaurant’s all-you-can-eat seafood boil menu, allowing diners to enjoy a true Fat Tuesday-worthy spread.

Voodoo Crab

997 Carmans Rd. Massapequa, NY 11758, 516-809-7777, voodoocrab.com 

Voodoo Crab brings classic Cajun-inspired seafood boils to Long Island with customizable spice levels and generous portions. Its vibrant sauces and share-friendly dishes make it an easy pick for those looking to celebrate Mardi Gras with a hands-on, festive meal.

Fuji Cajun Seafood

5 East Deer Park Rd, Dix Hills, NY 11746, 631-742-3782, redcajunandgrill.com

Fuji Cajun Seafood blends bold Cajun seasoning with fresh seafood in a relaxed Freeport setting. Known for flavorful boil bags and hearty portions, it’s a great spot to enjoy a casual Mardi Gras meal with friends or family.

Louisiana Joe’s Sandwich Shop

488 Merrick Rd, Oceanside, NY, 516-442-9838, louisianajoes.com

Louisiana Joe’s Sandwich Shop brings New Orleans flair to Oceanside with classic po’boys, muffulettas, and Cajun-inspired comfort food. Its menu offers an easy, laid-back way to celebrate Mardi Gras with authentic flavors rooted in Louisiana tradition.

Grasso’s

134 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor, 631-367-6060, grassosrestaurant.com 

Grasso’s brings a bit of New Orleans flair to Cold Spring Harbor with its annual Mardi Gras Celebration, a festive Fat Tuesday party that pairs great food with soulful live music. On Tuesday, February 17th, from 6:30–10 p.m., guests can enjoy a special evening of seasonal dishes in jazz and blues, perfect for those looking to toast Mardi Gras with a memorable dinner and lively entertainment.

Lan Zhan is a reporter with The SBU Media Group, part of Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism’s Working Newsroom program for students and local media.

