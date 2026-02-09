Going Places: Best Places to Go When Winter Sparks Romance

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

Valentine’s Day and winter’s chill always spur couples to seek out destinations to kindle their romance – whether newlyweds on a honeymoon, or a couple looking to deepen their relationship, propose or celebrate some milestone (an anniversary or babymoon, perhaps?). Here are some places with just the right atmosphere to provide the spark.

10 Most Romantic Places in Italy to Explore with Your True Love

Denyse Pantaleo, a tour designer and manager at Walks of Italy, which organizes authentic walking experiences in Europe’s culturally rich destinations, offers this list of 10 of Italy’s most romantic places.

1. The Dolomites: Alpine Intimacy

For couples seeking a romantic winter getaway, the Dolomites in northern Italy offer snow-covered peaks and intimate alpine villages perfect for cuddling by a crackling fireplace. Experience the pulsating excitement of skiing, ice skating, and then indulge in fondue at a mountain lodge in towns like Cortina d’Ampezzo and San Cassiano.

“The breathtaking backdrop of jagged peaks makes it one of Italy’s most romantic winter retreats,” explained Denyse Pantaleo, a tour designer and manager at Walks of Italy. “The Dolomites are stunning all year round, but, for me, they are extra special in the winter months.”

2. Rome: Eternal Love

Rome is steeped in romance. Romance is in its name © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Rome, the Eternal City, is steeped in romance and history – the very word “romance” derives from Rome and the Latin adverb romanice). Stroll along its cobblestone streets, visit hidden courtyards, tuck into a cozy cafe to sip espresso for a taste of la dolce vita, and live your own “Roman Holiday.”

“For a truly romantic day, visit Il Sogno di Giulietta, a palazzo in the courtyard where Juliet, from Romeo and Juliet, once lived.”

3. Turin: Thermal Bliss

Nestled in the Piedmont region, Turin offers thermal spas like QC Termetorino for an ultimate relaxation experience. After a pampering spa day, explore the city’s rich history, such as the Mole Antonelliana and Royal Palace of Turin. Wrap up the day with a romantic dinner featuring local specialties like agnolotti and gianduja chocolate.

Turin is known for chocolate, coffee, cars, and soccer, with it being the home of Fiat and Juventus,” said Pantaleo. “It’s an elegant city set against the backdrop of the Alps.”

4. Verona: A Love Story

Verona, the setting for William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” is a perfect destination for couples seeking to write their own love story. Explore Juliet’s courtyard, take a stroll through its medieval streets, the Piazza delle Erbe, visit the Castelvecchio Bridge. (To get in the mood, watch the rom com, “Letters to Juliet.”)

5. The Amalfi Coast: Coastal Elegance

The Amalfi Coast, with its dramatic cliffs and clear blue waters, the Amalfi Cathedral and sunsets at Villa Cimbrone’s Terrace of Infinity, offers a dreamlike setting for romance.

“Stroll hand in hand through picturesque towns like Amalfi, Positano, and Ravello, savor fresh seafood and local delicacies,” said Pantaleo. (Be inspired by the film, “Under the Tuscan Sun.”)

6. Umbria: Wine and Tranquility

Escape to Umbria, Tuscany’s peaceful neighbor, where rolling hills, medieval towns, and vineyards set the stage for romance. Drive the Strada del Sagrantino, visit local wineries, enjoy authentic Italian cuisine. From the serene Lake Trasimeno to the Basilica of Saint Francis in Assisi, Umbria is a tranquil retreat for couples seeking peace and intimacy.

“Umbria is perhaps the most unknown destination on this list, and that is all the more reason for couples to visit.”

7. Florence: Renaissance Romance

The café at Bobli Gardens affords one of the best views of Florence © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Wander through its historic streets of this UNESCO-listed city, visit the Uffizi Gallery, take a stroll through the Boboli Gardens (the charming café at the top offers one of the best views of the city). Florence’s beauty and timeless allure create the perfect atmosphere for couples to explore its artistic treasures and share intimate moments in this UNESCO-listed city.

“Florence was the birthplace of the Renaissance, and it remains a city of art, culture, and romance to this very day,” revealed Pantaleo. “All you need to do is spend a few minutes in the city to understand why it attracted the likes of Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo.”

8. Venice: Canals of Passion

There is nothing more romantic than taking a gondola ride through Venice © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Venice, with its enchanting canals and gondolas, is the quintessential romantic destination. Glide through the Grand Canal, enjoy a private gondola ride as you pass under ancient bridges like the Bridge of Sighs, explore hidden gems like the Dorsoduro district.

9. Pompeii: Love Amongst Ruins

Explore the ruins of this ancient Roman city, frozen in time by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius. Walk through the well-preserved streets and discover the House of Venus, where intricate frescoes depict tales of love and beauty.

“For couples with a shared passion for history, Pompeii offers a unique backdrop for romance,” said Pantaleo. “A guided tour around the ruined ancient city is the best way to explore it. After your tour, visit Cantina de Vesuvio, a stunning winery on the slopes of the volcano.”

10. Milan: Fashionable Romance

Milan, Italy’s fashion capital, blends sophistication with romance. Shop in stylish boutiques, enjoy gourmet meals in trendy districts like Brera and experience a night at the legendary La Scala opera house. With landmarks like the Duomo and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Milan offers a luxurious yet intimate setting for couples to indulge their passion for art, culture and fashion.

“If you’re a fan of the finer things in life, particularly when it comes to fashion, then Milan has to be on your to-do list when it comes to a romantic, Italian vacation,” stated Pantaleo. “And with Lake Como just a short train journey away, you can fit the perfect blend of city life and natural beauty into your trip.”

For more information: https://www.walksofitaly.com/blog/travel-tips/most-romantic-places-in-italy

Top 5 Romantic Winter Experiences in Slovenia

Ljubljana, Slovenia, captivates with its elegant architecture and vibrant cultural scene © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

In winter, Slovenia turns into a storybook destination, where snow-covered landscapes, charming towns, and intimate experiences set the atmosphere for romance. From alpine escapes to cultural strolls, these five winter experiences are perfect for celebrating Valentine’s Day in a truly magical setting.

1. Moonlit Winter Walks, Snowshoeing Adventures: Walking hand in hand through snow-covered trails is one of the most romantic ways to experience Slovenia in winter. Velika Planina, with its charming shepherds’ huts blanketed in snow, feels like a fairytale village and offers scenic winter walks and snowshoe hikes to nearby plateaus (getting your heart rate up and your endorphins firing). Pokljuka, a high alpine plateau within Triglav National Park, impresses with majestic spruce forests and sweeping views of the Julian Alps, while Pohorje reveals a winter wonderland of meadows and forests ideal for peaceful walks surrounded by pristine nature. (link https://www.slovenia.info/en/stories/winter-hikes-and-snowshoeing-in-slovenia)

2. A Traditional Pletna Boat Ride to Bled Island: Lake Bled becomes even more enchanting in winter. Gliding across its misty waters aboard a traditional pletna boat, surrounded by snow-covered scenery, feels timeless and intimate. A visit to the island church and taking part in the tradition of ringing the wishing bell add a meaningful and romantic ritual to this iconic Slovenian experience.

3. A Couples’ Thermal Spa Retreat: Winter is the perfect season to slow down and reconnect in Slovenia’s renowned thermal spas. One of the most modern wellness centers is the Orhidelia Wellness Centre at Terme Olimia, where intimate spaces and private corners invite couples to create their own winter fairytale. Relaxation also awaits at the Riviera Wellness Centre in Terme Čatež, featuring six different saunas and cozy relaxation areas with heated benches. For shared indulgence, couples can enjoy honey- or beer-inspired treatments at Thermana Laško. (link https://www.slovenia.info/en/stories/couple-pampering-in-slovenian-spas).

4. Romantic City Strolls Filled with Culture and Charm: Slovenian cities invite couples to wander through historic old towns, explore museums and galleries, and enjoy quiet moments in atmospheric cafés. Ljubljana captivates with its elegant architecture and vibrant cultural scene, offering countless romantic corners to discover during winter. The city comes alive with LUV Fest – the festival of love, art and wandering (February 8–March12) – bringing together cultural, artistic and culinary experiences during the off-peak season. Visit Ptuj – named the Best Cultural Heritage Town in Europe for 2026. In early February, Kurentovanje, Ptuj’s famous carnival, fills the town with traditional masks, folklore and lively parades.

5. Gourmet Dining and Local Wines in Atmospheric Settings: Slovenia’s culinary scene shines in winter – imagine candlelit dinners in rustic inns, elegant restaurants, and historic castle settings. Seasonal dishes paired with excellent local wines create the perfect ambiance for a romantic evening. For an extra-special occasion, Slovenia’s Michelin-starred restaurants promise an unforgettable fine dining experience.

For more romantic winter experiences, visit https://www.slovenia.info/en/stories/ideas-for-romantic-winter-experiences

Maldives

Vakkaru Maldives , set within the pristine Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, celebrated for its rich marine biodiversity, offers an intimate island escape where nature and serenity take center stage. Surrounded by swaying coconut palms, luminous turquoise waters, and immaculate white-sand shores, the resort provides an ideal setting for meaningful moments together. Created for couples seeking connection and indulgence, the Idyllic Romance Package features a floating breakfast experience in the in-villa private pool and a private in-villa breakfast; seaplane/domestic transfers; daily breakfast and dine-around dinner; bottle of champagne to enjoy in private villa; romantic room decoration upon arrival; a private destination dining experience on the beach; 60-minute signature couple’s massage at Merana Spa; 30-minute jet ski session. (Minimum 5-night stay is required. The offer is valid for stays from now until December 22, 2026.)

Bermuda

A Babymoon in Bermuda © Dave E. Leiberman/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Once famous as the “honeymoon capital of the world”, Bermuda epitomizes romance, with stunning pink sand beaches, quiet, private coves, quaint lodgings and an endless array of activities, including Dolphin Quest. For our family it was the perfect destination for a proposal, and then a babymoon at The Reefs. “At the Reefs, we were able to be totally relaxed on picture-perfect beaches and enjoy amazing food and all the luxuries of a world-class resort, while being taken care of at such an intimate and laid-back place far away from our daily lives. All of that at just a 2 hour flight from NYC made this exactly the easy, stress-free, luxurious beach vacation we were hoping to enjoy before welcoming our newborn.”(The Reefs Resort, 56 South Shore Road, Southampton SN02, Bermuda, https://www.thereefs.com, 800-742-2008. For more information or help planning your Bermuda visit, contact the Bermuda Tourism Authority, https://www.gotobermuda.com/, 1-800-BERMUDA or on the island 441-296-9200.

Mendocino, California

The breathtaking scenery on the Mendocino coast inspires romance © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Mendocino, California, is one of our favorite romantic destinations – the charming, northern California historic town is nestled on the rocky coast with stunning scenery, hiking trails, beaches and coves. And for romance, Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa offers utter serenity. The inn’s website offers marvelous suggestions of what to do in the area, especially what might be pre-booked. Under Pre-Arrival Concierge, there are various services and activities, including massages, wine tours and tastings, horseback rides, chocolates, wines, restaurant reservations, that the inn can arrange for you prior to your arrival. Considering what is included in the experience – the wine tasting, light dinner accompanied by local wines and beers, lavish cooked-to-order breakfast from a seasonal menu (in the Great Room or served in your guest room), WiFi – this is an intimate inn (just 10 rooms) which provides the experience of a luxury hotel that is also a value proposition. Brewery Gulch Inn, 9401 North Highway One, Mendocino, CA, 95460, 800-578-4454, brewerygulchinn.com. For planning help: Visit Mendocino County, 866-466-3636, 707-964-9010, www.visitmendocino.com.

