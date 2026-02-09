Halal Grill Eats owner wants to feed the whole community

New Hyde Park welcomed newcomer restaurant Halal Grill Eats with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Owner Jimmy Amad said he’s glad to bring the business, located at 1441 Jericho Turnpike, to Nassau County. He said he is already running two locations in Queens.

“We’ve got the best chicken and rice, the best wings,” Amad said, “and everything’s fresh.”

He said his whole family is in the restaurant business and has been for the last 40 years. Amad said that over the years, he learned all the skills necessary to run a restaurant.

“I do the construction, I do the kitchen, I work outside. I’m a one-man army,” he said. “And I also have my crew.”

He said halal food is a great addition to all of the most common food options in the area. Halal Grill Eats gets all of its meat fresh, then it is seasoned and marinated in-house, and fresh ingredients are used in every dish.

Amad has lived in Floral Park with his family since 2005 and has relatives all over Nassau. He has three kids, the oldest of whom is 13. He said he encourages his children to pursue as much education as they can, so that they can hopefully run their own businesses someday.

He said he hopes to keep the business open later into the night and plans to apply for a permit from the village to extend hours. He said he wants to be available to everyone, from kids after school, to people in the village looking for a family dinner, to youngsters out late on the weekends.

“I want to stay here 24 hours, I want to be there for the community,” he said. “Let’s say, someone from New Hyde Park is working in the city or another county, at night when they come home, they need food to eat.”

Amad said he has high hopes for the New Hyde Park business, adding that he wants to be there to welcome everyone in to eat.

“Come, eat your food. If you don’t like it, you don’t pay,” he said. “If you do like it, tell your friends and family to stop by.”