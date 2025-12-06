3 new restaurants on Long Island to warm you up this winter

Lucas Pizzeria, a new restaurant on Long Island, serves up classic New York pizza.

As the weather gets colder, warm up with an irresistible meal from one of these new restaurants on Long Island.

LUCAS PIZZERIA

This pizzeria serves classic New York slices made the right way with fresh dough, local ingredients, and that perfect crust every Long Islander knows and loves.

Beyond their traditional cheese and pepperoni pies, they offer specialty slices as well as a range of pinwheels and gooey chocolate chip cookies.

Their $9.99 lunch special consists of two slices and a soda, which makes it an easy go-to spot for students, workers, and families looking for a quick bite.

2823 N. Jerusalem Rd., East Meadow, 516-826-0657, famouslucaspizzeria.com

MILLIE’S MIMOSA AND EATERY

This airy, coastal café is the kind of place where everything feels light and fresh. This new restaurant is the perfect for brunch lovers who want something fun and flavorful.

Menu highlights include 28 different mimosa options, bloody Marys, and cocktails, plus coffee, tea, espresso, and fresh juices.

Food favorites range from Nutella and kaya pancakes to the crab Rangoon omelet.

94 E. Main St., Babylon, 1-631-526-9774, lnk.bio/milliesmimosahouse.com

PISCO PERUVIAN NIKKEI

Pisco Peruvian Nikkei brings the fusion of Peruvian flavors and Japanese influence to Centereach, offering a menu that’s as colorful and exciting as the dishes themselves.

From fresh ceviche to creative sushi, Pisco’s menu blends tradition with innovation.

One standout is the Peruvian dream roll, layered with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel, and shrimp tempura, finished with creamy avocado, spicy mayo, and tobiko.

The new restaurant feels modern, stylish and cultural. It is completed with handcrafted cocktails, making it perfect for a night out.

1759 Middle Country Rd., Centereach, 631-468-8492

