New board members sworn in at Syosset-Woodbury Chamber dinner

The Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Installation Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 3, welcoming in new officers and board directors for the upcoming year. Held at George White Restaurant, the dinner, which marks the official start of the new Chamber year, doubled as a community networking event for local business leaders.

A longstanding Chamber tradition, the event serves as an opportunity to set the agenda for the upcoming business cycle and highlight the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the diverse small business owners within the Syosset and Woodbury communities.

“We had an excellent turnout and it was a great night,” said Syosset-Woodbury Chamber President Russell P. Green. “The board appreciated the local officials who came out and the hospitable staff at George White Restaurant.”

During the celebration, Nassau County Legislature Deputy Minority Leader Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview)—along with Nassau County Legislature member Samantha A. Goetz, Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Town Councilman Andrew Monteleone, and Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce President Franklin Camarano, Jr.—presented Nassau County Legislature Citations (formal certificates). They were given to Green, who has served as president since 2021, Vice President Tami Racaniello, Treasurer Kenya Zachary, Secretary Melesia DeChiaro, and board members Alan Goldberg, Ari Goldblatt, Danielle Delgrosso, Steven Sprachman, Gregg Jaffe, Parul Makkar, Jim Nichols, William J. Chabina, Jr., Paula Mauro, Will Murphy, and Michael Gallo.

“The Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce is relentless and unwavering in its advocacy for the small business owners who make our communities more vibrant and prosperous on a daily basis,” Drucker said in a statement. “Congratulations to President Russell Green for his outstanding and steady leadership – I am excited to continue working closely with him, the board, and the entire Chamber’s membership to build an even better future together.”