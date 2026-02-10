Jericho School District celebrates Diversity Day with a range of student performances

Jericho Middle School celebrated its annual Diversity Day on Friday, Feb. 6, with roughly 110 students participating in the event.

Organized by the Jericho United Club, the annual Diversity Day celebration features performances highlighting the diverse cultural backgrounds, nationalities, and talents of its student body. The event includes cultural dances, music, skits, and presentations designed to foster inclusion and understanding.

“At our Diversity Day, we were able to witness the fabric that makes each of us unique, while also celebrating the values that bring us together as one community,” the Jericho School District said in a statement, adding that organizer and educator Bess Murphy “coordinated a truly monumental event.”