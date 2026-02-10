Quantcast
Freeport

LIACF showcases local artist for Black History Month

The Long Island Arts Council at Freeport, LIACF, is showcasing the artwork of Marcia Odle-McNair during Black History Month 2026.
Long Island Arts Council at Freeport (LIACF) Black History Month Exhibition
Ed Shin

The Long Island Arts Council at Freeport (LIACF) Art Alcove Gallery is showcasing a Black History Month Exhibition featuring fine artist Marcia Odle-McNair.

Her paintings are skillfully crafted contemporary masterpieces. These powerfully constructed artworks are inspired by extraordinary abstract African American artists, including Alma Thomas’ penchant for pulsating colors, Sam Gilliam’s use of shaped canvas, and William T. Williams’ presentation of bold geometric shapes. Odle-McNair’s artworks are rooted in African designs with a blend of Modern Art aesthetics.

Dorothy Green Francis, Marcia Odle-McNair, Jeanette Reed and Antoinette BlackstockEd Shin

Marcia Odle-McNair is an artist, author and educator with over forty years of experience.  She has exhibited her art and curated exhibitions throughout the United States.

“My artwork intrigues the viewer to pause and observe the colors and patterns that emerge within the paintings,” Odle-McNair said.

The Long Island Arts Council at Freeport (LIACF) was established in 1979 to nurture professional development for artists and is celebrating over 50 years of supporting the Arts.

