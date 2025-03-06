Hempstead honors music legend Allen Toussaint with Black Heritage stamp

Allen Toussaint’s Black Heritage Stamp was unveiled at the Joysetta and Julius Pearse African American Museum of Nassau County.

The U.S. Postal Service unveiled the 2025 Black Heritage Stamp honoring legendary musician, songwriter and producer Allen Toussaint during a special ceremony on Feb. 25 in Hempstead.

Toussaint played an iconic role in shaping the sound of New Orleans and whose work remains a defining force in the music world, influencing generations of musicians. To celebrate his stamp’s unveiling at the Joysetta and Julius Pearse African American Museum of Nassau County, Hempstead Empire After School Program students performed a variety of spoken word pieces, songs and dances.

“Toussaint was an incredible musician from New Orleans, whose blues, jazz and funk made tremendous contributions to the world,” said Nigel Gretton, a renowned pianist, conductor and director of performing arts at St. John’s University. “It is really important for the next generations to understand the contributions of the persons who came before them.”

For nearly 40 years, the USPS Black Heritage Stamp Series has recognized the achievements of African Americans who have shaped U.S. history. Past honorees include iconic figures such as Harriet Tubman, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Lena Horne. This year’s honoree, Allen Toussaint, produced and performed some of New Orleans’ most influential songs before he died in 2015.

To celebrate Toussaint’s Black Heritage Stamp, students from teacher Angela Abramm’s class performed a dance piece based on a book by Keith Hart called The Kings and Queens of Africa.

“I wanted to honor Mr. Hart and to do the song with the children to honor black history,” said Abramms, who was a teaching assistant for Hart.

One of Abramm’s students, Sasha Brown, showcased the artistic and creative values of the district’s schools.

“Our club is about love, respect, no bad vibes, mannerism, peace, joy, kindness and a whole bunch of fun,” Brown said.

Richard Brown, the principal of Jackson School — one of the various schools involved in the event — added: “Their performances capture the excellence of Black heritage.”