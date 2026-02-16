Hot bagel alert: Goody’s Bagels & Spreads opens new location in Jericho

For the love of great bagels and quality customer service, Goody’s Bagels & Spreads has opened a new location in the Jericho Commons shopping center.

While the shop may be new, it already feels familiar.

“It has the look and feel of a real hometown neighborhood bagel shop,” said owner Peter Goodman, a Great Neck native who has lived in Oyster Bay for 30 years.

Opened in December 2025, Goody’s in Jericho took over the former Beyond Bagels space, which was also a deli for many years before that. This historical likeness of location is in keeping with Goodman’s approach as an entrepreneur.

“My strategy is finding a place that has good bones and a good history, but has maybe been underperforming,” Goodman said. “I try to see through the fog and hone in on places with potential.”

Goodman’s strategy of finding a diamond in the rough and adding some TLC rather than taking over a failing business or a fixer-upper has paid off. His Goody’s branch in Greenvale, which was also a former bagel shop, has seen a 30%-40% growth in business since opening in 2022.

As Goodman and his team—many of whom stayed during the transition—look to replicate the same success in Jericho, they have been rolling out some customer favorites, such as “The Goody,” a sandwich stacked with two eggs, sausage, hash brown, avocado and hot sauce on a wrap, and “Lox of Love,” a bagel loaded with lox, cream cheese, tomatoes, onions and capers.

Goody’s Jericho features roughly 20 different spreads and 30 different kinds of bagels, along with salt sticks, bialys, and flat bagels known as “flagels.” Recent thematic bagel collections include Super Bowl bagels, Long Island University Sharks bagels, and red-and-pink heart-shaped Valentine’s Day bagels. Keep an eye out for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day bagels, too, Goodman notes.

Freshness is a point of pride at Goody’s.

All bagels are baked in-store and kettle-boiled before going into the oven, “the old fashioned way of making great Long Island-style bagels,” Goodman said.

“We’re baking bagels off in small batches throughout the day to ensure that they’re fresh and warm for customers to enjoy,” Goodman said.

In addition to making their own dough, Goody’s prepares all cream cheese spreads on the premises and cuts fresh ground Nova lox daily.

Ramping up catering service at his Jericho location, just as he’d done with his Greenvale branch, is also in the cards, Goodman said.

“Our goal is to focus on providing catering for community events, school events, and parties of all kinds,” Goodman said.

After starting his career in corporate receivables management in his family’s business, Goodman owned and operated several restaurants, and then built and sold car washes for 15 years. When the timing felt right, he began studying up on the finer points of the bagel business.

“The food business has always been a passion of mine and making customers happy makes me happy,” Goodman said. “Our goal is to make the customer experience as positive as possible.”

Producing a perfect product is one way of doing that, and another is by being a “hands-on owner-operator” who is in both stores almost every day.

Gregory Kussoff, Goodman’s cousin and co-owner of Goody’s Jericho, shares both a background in running restaurants and a joy of connecting with customers.

“I love being in the store everyday,” Kussoff said. “The people who come in are great and our neighbors in the Jericho Commons have been really supportive.”

Their location is an asset, Goodman agrees, with great businesses nearby, not to mention great parking, and a steady flow of new customers due to commuter traffic.

With success at two locations, does Goodman foresee a Goody’s 3 happening someday?

“It’s not underway yet,” Goodman said. “But our eyes and ears are always open for the next great spot.”