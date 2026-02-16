Munsey Park Elementary School celebrates Spirit Week

Students and staff at Munsey Park Elementary School celebrated Spirit Week during the week of Feb. 9.

The school had themed dress-up days, friendly competition and schoolwide activities designed to build community and school pride.

One of the highlights of the week was a role-reversal day that brought laughter to classrooms and hallways alike.

Students dressed as their favorite teachers and administrators, sporting suits, lanyards and detailed impersonations. Teachers joined the fun by dressing like their students.

The playful swap gave students and staff an opportunity to celebrate their relationships in a lighthearted way.

Hallways were filled with creative costumes and smiling faces as students showed off their interpretations of faculty members.

Another popular theme day invited students and staff to wear their favorite hats. Principal Chad Altman took part by dressing as the Man in the Yellow Hat from the children’s book series Curious George and reading to each first grade class.

Spirit Week also featured a reading challenge tied to the Super Bowl. First grade students who won the school’s Super Bowl reading challenge celebrated with a dodgeball game, adding a competitive twist to the literacy-focused event.

School officials said Spirit Week is designed to foster connection, boost morale and encourage participation across grade levels.

The annual celebration continues to be a highlight of the winter calendar, bringing students and staff together through creativity, teamwork and shared school spirit.