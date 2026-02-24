Shelter Rock Jewish Center to celebrate ‘Purim Madness’

Shelter Rock Jewish Center will kick off the Jewish festival of Purim on Monday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. with a multimedia Megillah reading, followed by snacks and games for all ages.

The event, themed “Purim Madness,” will highlight sports and encourage attendees to wear costumes inspired by sports teams, fans or other athletic themes, in keeping with the congregation’s tradition of selecting an annual motif.

The holiday celebrates the biblical story of Queen Esther, who thwarted a plot in ancient Persia to save the Jewish people. Purim is known for its festive atmosphere, costumes and spirited participation, reflecting elements of masquerade traditions found in other cultures.

In an interview, the center’s spiritual leader, Claudio Kupchik, said the sports theme was chosen by members of the congregation and aligns with Purim’s celebratory nature.

“This is a very happy holiday,” Kupchik said. “We celebrate with costumes, and it’s a little bit like a masquerade. The tradition of this congregation is to have a motif that suggests people should come in costume related to sports teams and sports fans and anything connected to sports.”

He added that Purim is a day of joy that allows participants to celebrate their traditions and practice their faith with happiness.

Following the Megillah reading, attendees will enjoy snacks and a variety of active games. The Megillah will be read again during regular morning services on Tuesday, without festivities.

The event is free, but advance registration is required by noon March 2. To register, email administrator@srjc.org

or call (516) 741-4305, ext. 13, and provide the number of adults and children attending, adults’ names, contact information, and mention that you read about the event in this newspaper.