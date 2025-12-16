The Nicholas Center Chocolate Lab marks sweet 1st year

The Nicholas Center Chocolate Lab marked its first year in operation on Dec. 10, celebrating what leaders and families described as a milestone in creating meaningful employment opportunities for autistic adults while becoming a growing presence in the local business and nonprofit community.

The Chocolate Lab, a social enterprise of The Nicholas Center, opened in December 2024 with a mission to address the steep employment gap facing autistic adults, nearly 85% of whom are unemployed or underemployed after aging out of the school system.

In its first year, the Port Washington-based program has emerged as a model for combining vocational training, business development and community inclusion.

“This is more than a gift shop,” said Nicole Ferrara, executive director and co-founder of The Nicholas Center. “It’s proof that ability creates economic value. Every handcrafted piece of chocolate purchased directly supports our mission to create genuine opportunities, securing a life of independence and dignity for autistic adults.”

The Chocolate Lab provides hands-on vocational training in culinary arts and retail operations to more than 30 autistic adults each week. Participants learn chocolate production, packaging, inventory management and customer service in a real-world business setting. The program has already resulted in two participants being hired directly onto staff, a milestone leaders say reflects the Lab’s focus on employability and skill-building.

During its inaugural year, the Chocolate Lab also gained recognition beyond Port Washington. Long Island Business News named the venture a “Best Startup 2025,” citing its innovative business model and social impact. TNC products are now sold at Taste NY shops across Long Island, the Hudson Valley and the Capital Region and were featured at the Taste NY Marketplace at the New York State Fair.

The business has also established itself as a popular source for corporate gifting, particularly during the holiday season, offering chocolate and gift items that appeal to companies seeking socially responsible products.

The anniversary celebration drew families, local officials, nonprofit partners and supporters, many of whom credited the Lab’s success to the vision of TNC founder Stella Spanakos. Spanakos said the organization grew out of her experience as the mother of Nicholas, her 33-year-old son, who is profoundly affected by autism.

“When the school bus stops, that’s the cliff,” Spanakos said. “I didn’t see what came next for so many kids with autism, including my own. This is the culmination of everything we do — teaching skills, creating purpose and building community.”

A former educator, Spanakos helped develop special education programming in Manhasset before founding The Nicholas Center more than 15 years ago. She said the Chocolate Lab represents the next evolution of that work — a social enterprise designed not only to train participants, but to employ them in a sustainable business.

“We created a business for them to work and thrive in,” she said. “This is a living miracle.”

The Lab’s products are made in-house, including chocolate-covered pretzels and confections, along with candles, T-shirts and other items designed by program participants. Spanakos said the enterprise allows individuals to develop skills while also building confidence and independence.

Representatives from a local food pantry described how Nicholas Center participants regularly help package and deliver supplies, calling them “part of us.” Local officials said the Chocolate Lab has strengthened ties between the nonprofit, businesses and municipal agencies.

Manorhaven Mayor John Popeleski said the village worked closely with TNC during the Lab’s opening. “Whatever the village could do to help get the business going, we did,” he said. “Her vision and what this has become is incredible. It’s a major boost for the village.”

Several speakers at the event highlighted how the Chocolate Lab’s impact extends beyond employment, serving as an educational tool for the broader community. Speakers included Nassau County Comptroller Elanie Phillips, North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, a representative from U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi’s office and a representative for Council Member Mariann Dalimonte.

Spanakos said the organization hopes to expand outreach by welcoming youth groups to learn about chocolate-making while also having conversations about autism and inclusion.

“It’s about changing how people see autism,” she said. “Just take a step back and understand.”

The anniversary celebration also included the presentation of a $2,000 donation from the Daniel Gayle Foundation, underscoring what leaders described as strong local support.



Spanakos said the Lab’s growth has been fueled by a series of small but meaningful moments, early donations, partnerships and encouragement that helped turn an idea into a functioning business.

“We didn’t have the money to start,” she said, recalling an early $20,000 donation that allowed the program to purchase equipment and begin experimenting with products. “One little miracle led to another.”

Looking ahead, TNC leaders said they plan to expand programming, deepen community partnerships and continue developing products, all while keeping the focus on meaningful employment.

“There’s a place and a purpose for everybody,” Spanakos said. “We’re not accepting that 85% number.”

The Nicholas Center Chocolate Lab is located in Port Washington and is open to the public. Proceeds from sales support The Nicholas Center’s broader mission to empower individuals with autism to live independent, fulfilling lives.