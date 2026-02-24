Jericho HS hosts 2026 wrestling qualifier tournament for six high schools

Earlier this month, the Jericho High School Jayhawks wrestling team hosted the 2026 Section 8 Qualifier tournament featuring roughly 167 wrestlers from seven high schools. The additional schools competing in the tournament were Hempstead High School, Syosset High School, John F. Kennedy High School from Bellmore, Southside High School from Rockville Center, Division Avenue High School from Levittown, Sewanhaka High School from Floral Park.

“It’s always great to host the tournament at your school,” said Kevin Brodsky, Jericho’s head wrestling coach since 1996. “We had a really good turnout, and our guys competed well.”

The tournament was one of six qualifiers held at various locations in which wrestlers from all 41 Nassau County Division I schools competed with the ultimate goal of heading to the state championships.

Hosting the tournament for the third straight year, the Jayhawks had 28 wrestlers competing on the day and 10 of them advanced to compete with about 364 other wrestlers at the county championships held in mid-February at Hofstra University and other sites.

While Jericho will not have a wrestler competing in the state championships held in Albany at the end of the month, the team posted an impressive overall record of 20-7-1 (wins-losses-ties) for the 2025-2026 season.

Brodsky commended the event team, too, noting that while the tournament involves significant effort in setup and logistics, it is executed seamlessly every year.