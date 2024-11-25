Quantcast
Floral Park’s varsity soccer team celebrates state championship win

By Long Island Press Posted on
The Floral Park Boys Varsity Soccer team won the 2024 New York State Championships
Ahkeel Rodney

Floral Park High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team celebrated its New York State championships victory with a parade this past Saturday.

The event was hosted by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who was joined by the soccer team, school officials, students, parents and teachers.

“I look forward to joining with students, teachers, parents and members of the community to recognize this tremendous achievement,” Blakeman said.

The parade route began on Miller Avenue and ended at the high school.

An award ceremony followed the parade, where the team was presented with citations from the county.

The soccer team was presented with citations for their victory
