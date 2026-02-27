Proposed swap of Kings Point Park land with the United Mashadi Jewish Community of America continues to cast a shadow over Great Neck Park District

The Great Neck Park District Board of Commissioners convened its Wednesday, Feb. 25 meeting primarily to approve purchase orders and give updates on the park’s programs and services, but the proposed swap of 2.48 acres of Kings Point Park with the United Mashadi Jewish Community of America loomed large.

The room was filled with residents opposed to giving up the parkland. Still, only two spoke during the public comments section, since the board limited it to 20 minutes and allotted each person only 3 minutes.

The Village of Kings Point proposed a land swap with the United Mashadi Jewish Community of America, which is building a center abutting Kings Point Park, so it could use the 2.48 acres to make a larger parking lot and other private facilities.

Under the plan, Kings Point would then lease the 5.76 acres owned by the Mashadi community, and just under 8 acres of adjoining land owned by the village to the Great Neck Park District for 40 years.

Great Neck resident Martin Inger proposed moving the area where the proposed parking lot would be developed, but said he wasn’t sure it was feasible.

“How was this project approved to the stage it’s at now?” he asked the board.

Commissioner Tina Stellato told Inger, “We simply lease Kings Point Park. I can’t answer that question for you.”

The Village of Kings Point’s proposed land swap has drawn fierce pushback from Great Neck residents who have protested the swap, filibustered village meetings, and sued several of the entities involved in the proposed alienation.

A recent state supreme court ruling that annulled the findings of the Village of Kings Point environmental review of the 2.48 acres has been a roadblock for the plan.

Another resident, Evie Edelman, asked, “Why didn’t they figure out the parking situation before they built this building?”

“I think there are many, many of us who feel that way,” she said, and called for a ballot initiative to vote on the park alienation.

The board also unanimously approved an over $100,000 professional service agreement with UR SWIM, LLC for swimming instruction.

The funds will cover the expenses for swimming instruction at full-day Camp Parkwood and half-day Swim Camp.

Camp Parkwood will have 12 swim instructors and one aquatics director, while Swim Camp will have three certified lifeguard instructors and one lead instructor.

The board approved a blanket purchase order for $40,000 to purchase various apparel items for staff and campgoers.

The board unanimously approved several purchase requests — $20,539 to renew its software contract, over $16,000 to the Long Island Amateur Hockey League to pay for referees and linesmen for the last three months, around $16,000 to replace all of its tennis curtains, $7,961 to Learn to Skate USA for all skate memberships that will be supported by revenue, $3,000 to JP McHale Pest Management for pest control at Parkwood, and $4,500 to replace three thermostats and repair the boiler at Great Neck House.

Superintendent Jason Marra also gave some updates on the park district. Marra started by thanking the park district staff who helped manage this week’s blizzard.

“The commitment and hard work have not gone unnoticed for all those who were able to come in…during the treacherous conditions,” he said

Marra also said Cuttermill Park is set to be updated in the spring. The park district is currently doing pre-site work before the playground is installed.

Memorial Field is also scheduled to be renovated in early spring, “as soon as weather permits.”

“That will affect our usage of athletic fields for the spring and potentially for the summer season at Memorial Field,” Marra said.

The board applauded the achievements of the Great Neck Bruins 12U travel hockey team for winning the Long Island Amateur Hockey League championship on Sunday, Feb. 22. The team finished 25 -1 this season.

The board also congratulated the 10U team on reaching the semi-finals.

Hockey tryouts for next season will be held on March 3 through March 5 for 8U, 10U, and 12U, and on March 31 for 14U through 18U.

The Lunar New Year celebration has also been rescheduled to Sunday, March 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. and will be sponsored by the Great Neck Chinese Association, which is renting out the ice rink and allowing people to skate for free.

Marra also proposed scheduling a work session to add pickleball courts to its list of facilities. The district already completed preliminary designs to submit for grants, and Marra said he is looking to have it constructed this year.

Marra said they will be looking for pickleball players to be involved in the process as well.

“I don’t think it’ll be hard to find pickleball players,” Stellato said.

“We’ve got a lot of good things going on at the park district—a lot of participation and programs,” Marra said, but the residents in the audience looked on unpleased.

The board will hold its next meeting on Monday, March 9.