Mineola man who lived by Mineola School District field, Chaminade High School, charged with illegal firearms possession

A Mineola man was arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 26, on weapons charges after a search warrant executed at his home recovered multiple illegal firearms, including assault weapons, a ghost gun, and gun parts, high-capacity magazines and other gun components as part of a year-long multiagency investigation, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.

Wen-Lone Chou was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and pleaded not guilty. Bail was set at $250,000 cash, $625,000 bond, and $1.25 million partially secured bond, and he is due back in court on March 5. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

The district attorney’s office, in partnership with the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Illicit Finance Group, conducted a year-long investigation into Chou starting in January 2025, Donnelly said.

He was identified as an alleged frequent buyer of firearm parts and components from several online gun sellers, where the purchased parts were shipped to the Chou’s home on Marcellus Road in Mineola, which shares a backyard fence with a Mineola School District soccer field and is near both Chaminade High School facilities and an elementary school, Donnelly said.

Between January 2025 and January of this year, Chou allegedly purchased roughly 112 different firearm-related items, including handgun slides, barrels, magazines and other components, the DA said.

The parts allegedly purchased were the components necessary to build a complete Sig Sauer P320, she said, and additional parts allegedly purchased could have been used to build additional Glocks and other weapons.

A search warrant executed at the Marcellus Road address on Wednesday, Feb. 25, recovered a Sig Sauer 320 9mm ghost gun, seven assault rifles, a revolver, a hunting rifle, 78 high-capacity magazines, thousands of rounds of ammunition in six different calibers, five completed lower frames for Glock, Sig Sauer and AR-style firearms, six firearm suppressors/silencers, a “Glock switch” or rapid-fire modification device and components to assemble an MP5 assault weapon, Donnelly said.

Investigators also found a 25-foot-long makeshift shooting range with an eye-level plywood target with spent rounds lodged in the wood, Donnelly said.