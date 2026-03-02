Bethpage celebrates St. Paddy’s with annual parade

Bethpage welcomed fire departments and marching bands from across Long Island on Sunday, March 1, to help residents celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with its annual parade.

Residents and families cheered and caught bead necklaces as firetrucks from Baldwin, Bethpage, Wantagh, Inwood, Valley Stream and more Long Island communities drove from St. Martin of Tours Church to the village center.

“It was a great honor for the sheriff’s department to lead the parade today,” said Brian Wise, a corrections officer for the county who led the parade. “It’s great to celebrate Irish heritage.”

Bill Scharen, a marshal for the 2019 parade, said the town did a great job clearing roads of snow so the parade could proceed.

Resident Maureen Scharen said the parade honors community members who have had an impact on Bethpage, and this year it recognized Gus Tsiorvas, owner of the Embassy Diner.

“It’s a unifying day, it begins here with a celebration of Mass,” she said. “It’s very community-oriented.”

Outside of St. Martin’s, Andy Kuzma, from Levittown, sat in a St. Patrick costume. He said that every year he dresses up as the saint to bring blessings to parade goers and those walking the route.

“I come dressed as St. Patrick because you can’t have a parade without him,” Kuzma said. “That’s my contribution, I give blessings.”

Deacon Tom Hennessy from St. Martin’s served as a parade grand marshal seven years ago.

“On St. Patrick’s Day, we celebrate a great saint of our Catholic church,” he said. “We come out because we’re Irish, because we love St. Patrick and because this is a day of joy and happiness.”