Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Holiday

Bethpage celebrates St. Paddy’s with annual parade

By Posted on
Andy Kuzma dressed as St. Patrick to bless parade goers and participants.
Andy Kuzma dressed as St. Patrick to bless parade goers and participants.
J. Cav Scott

Bethpage welcomed fire departments and marching bands from across Long Island on Sunday, March 1, to help residents celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with its annual parade.

Residents and families cheered and caught bead necklaces as firetrucks from Baldwin, Bethpage, Wantagh, Inwood, Valley Stream and more Long Island communities drove from St. Martin of Tours Church to the village center. 

“It was a great honor for the sheriff’s department to lead the parade today,” said Brian Wise, a corrections officer for the county who led the parade. “It’s great to celebrate Irish heritage.” 

Marching bands from across the island shared bagpipes and drums in the Bethpage parade.
Marching bands from across the island shared bagpipes and drums in the Bethpage parade. J. Cav Scott

Bill Scharen, a marshal for the 2019 parade, said the town did a great job clearing roads of snow so the parade could proceed. 

Resident Maureen Scharen said the parade honors community members who have had an impact on Bethpage, and this year it recognized Gus Tsiorvas, owner of the Embassy Diner. 

“It’s a unifying day, it begins here with a celebration of Mass,” she said. “It’s very community-oriented.” 

Outside of St. Martin’s, Andy Kuzma, from Levittown, sat in a St. Patrick costume. He said that every year he dresses up as the saint to bring blessings to parade goers and those walking the route. 

“I come dressed as St. Patrick because you can’t have a parade without him,” Kuzma said. “That’s my contribution, I give blessings.” 

Deacon Tom Hennessy from St. Martin’s served as a parade grand marshal seven years ago. 

“On St. Patrick’s Day, we celebrate a great saint of our Catholic church,” he said. “We come out because we’re Irish, because we love St. Patrick and because this is a day of joy and happiness.” 

Firefighters from across the county participated in the parade.
Firefighters from across the county participated in the parade. J. Cav Scott
Kids along the route collected bead necklaces from parade participants.
Kids along the route collected bead necklaces from parade participants. J. Cav Scott
An Irish folk band performed from the bed of a pickup truck
An Irish folk band performed from the bed of a pickup truck.  J. Cav Scott
Members of the Baldwin Fire Department threw bead necklaces to kids along the route.
Members of the Baldwin Fire Department threw bead necklaces to kids along the route. J. Cav Scott

 

About the Author

More in Holiday

More from our Sister Sites