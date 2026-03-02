Mineola holds annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

On Sunday, March 1, the Mineola St. Patrick’s Day Parade announced its presence with two colossal Irish and American flags dangling from cranes over Jericho Turnpike, visible from a mile away.

Mineola firefighters, government officials and residents joined in the march, celebrating Irish heritage and community unity as music from marching bands filled the air.

“The parade is really a highlight of the year for community involvement and service. It’s a point of celebration,” Donal Mahoney, this year’s master of ceremonies for the parade, said. “I’m very proud to be a part of it.”

He said that this year has more marchers than in past years. According to preliminary numbers from the marching units, the parade was planned to have 1,469 participants.

“This brings us all together in a way that dispels some of the disagreements among people,” he said. “This brings a sense of community; people are all rowing in the same direction. That’s what this does.”

The village’s Irish American Center, at 297 Willis Ave., hosted a public party after the parade.

Joe McDonald, president of Nassau’s Ancient Order of Hibernians and former grand marshal of the Glen Cove parade, said he has been marching in Mineola’s parade since 2008.

“It’s like a well-oiled machine,” he said. “This parade has been here forever. It’s great to see other parades popping up all over the place. Seeing everybody come together to embrace the community is great.”

Tom Scanlon, an aide to the parade and a member of the Nassau County Irish American Society, said community members from across Long Island joined the festivities.

“People here celebrate their culture, their religion, their traditions with food, music and dance,” he said. “I’m embracing the experience. I’m honored, and I’m looking forward to the next 30 days of March.”

Pat O’Hanlan from County Cavan in Ireland, who lives in Floral Park, said he has been a member of the Irish American Society for 50 years.

“It’s a great parade, one of the best. It’s the biggest parade in Long Island,” he said. “We have a great community here on Long Island, in the Irish American Center.”