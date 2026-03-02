Port Washington activist shares ICE arrest story

A Port Washington activist said he was falsely arrested after confronting federal immigration agents in his neighborhood, an encounter that led to criminal charges later dismissed by a Nassau County judge.

David Chapman, a member of the Port Washington Rapid Response Network, was arrested Oct. 3 after he said he followed what he believed were U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents through Manorhaven, honking his horn and warning residents of their presence.

Chapman, a Long Island native who has lived in Port Washington for nearly 12 years, said he became involved in immigration activism after previously confronting ICE agents in Huntington.

“I believed in the America that stood up for the little guy,” Chapman said. “When vulnerable people are being persecuted, it’s up to those of us that have power to use it to help.”

The October incident began when another network member alerted him that three dark SUVs were heading toward Manorhaven. Chapman said he recognized one vehicle from an earlier encounter that week and followed it.

“I just started honking my horn and yelling, ‘This guy in front of me is ICE,’” Chapman said. “Let everyone know ICE is in Manorhaven.”

According to Chapman, one agent stopped abruptly, exited his vehicle wearing body armor and shouted at him through the window. Chapman said he remained inside his locked car and did not engage physically.

Chapman said the officer returned to his car and headed towards Sands Point, where the officer turned down a dead end street, which Chapman did not follow him down. The officer turned around and minutes later, Nassau County police officers converged on the area and boxed him in, he said. He was arrested and taken to the Sixth Precinct in Manhasset, where he said he was held for about 10 hours before being transferred to a holding cell in Mineola.

Court records show Chapman was charged with multiple counts, including reckless endangerment and obstruction. Prosecutors alleged he drove dangerously, blocked an agent’s vehicle and interfered with law enforcement.

But during a Dec. 5 hearing in Nassau County District Court, the district attorney’s office joined the defense in moving to dismiss the charges under state Criminal Procedure Law 170.30(1)(f), citing a “legal impediment” to prosecution.

Defense attorney Margaret Gandy told the court the case was based on “monstrously false statements” in a supporting deposition filed by a federal ICE agent. She said video evidence, a recording of the agent’s 911 call and other materials contradicted the sworn allegations.

“We were able to demonstrate … that the federal agent had made false statements in that sworn document,” Gandy said in court. “Mr. Chapman was engaged in lawful constitutionally protected protest. The ICE agent didn’t like it. He sought to criminalize, and he made false statements to do that.”

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss all criminal counts. Judge Marie McCormack granted the motion.

Chapman pleaded guilty to a reduced parking violation for having an expired inspection sticker, which was three days past renewal. The judge imposed a $25 fine and no surcharge, stating she was “empathetic” to the circumstances.

Outside court, Chapman said the arrest has strengthened his resolve.

“The goal was to shut me up,” he said. “I refuse.”

He has filed a notice of claim against Nassau County and said a federal civil rights lawsuit is planned, alleging the arrest amounted to the criminalization of protected free speech.

Chapman said he does not blame individual Nassau County officers but criticized Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and the county’s cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.