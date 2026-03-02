Sea Cliff: Two incumbent trustees seek re-election, new Village justice candidate

The Village of Sea Cliff will hold elections for two spots on the Board of Trustees and the role of Village Justice on Wednesday, March 18, from noon to 9 p.m. Trustees Nicholas Pinto and George Williams are running for re-election for two-year terms, and Christine Hughes is running for village justice for a four-year term.

Hughes has more than 30 years of courtroom experience as a defense attorney and a prosecutor, investigating corruption in land use and construction in New York City. Currently, she serves in Nassau County Family Court in Mineola, and works as an adjunct professor at Hofstra University’s Maurice A. Deane School of Law.

“I’m committed to ensuring that the Sea Cliff Village Court operates with integrity, transparency and public trust,” Hughes said. “The court needs to operate with efficiency, consistency and impartiality. People have busy lives and need to be treated fairly.”

Hughes, who previously served on the library board with Williams, said she’s excited about the opportunity to serve the community in the role of justice, further learning the nuances of the village code to help “preserve public safety and protect quality of life.”

While the Village Justice and Trustee roles are uncontested as of now, Hughes acknowledged that write-in candidates can pop up, citing the case of Robert Ehrlich, founder of Pirate’s Booty Snacks, who ran as write-in mayoral candidate last year.

Pinto and Williams both spoke of their desire to continue work on implementing the new zoning requirements in the next term, which could help fuel development and make life easier for resident homeowners.

“We’re working on consistent zoning that preserves the character of the village, while incorporating diverse architecture and allowing for a dynamic downtown business culture,” Williams said.

Pinto described how in an effort to improve the village’s outdated zoning codes, the board reached out to residents for feedback.

“We want to make it easier for residents to make changes on their homes without having to go before the zoning board every time,” Pinto explained.

For development, Pinto highlighted the potential of Glen Cove Avenue for overcoming the village’s retail challenges in the age of online shopping.

“The area is ripe for development, and we want zoning that encourages people to open new businesses there,” Pinto said. “Developing Glen Cove Avenue as a business district could create a whole new experience for our residents.”

Both Trustees expressed gratitude for the board’s diversity, cohesiveness and collegiality.

“We have a very collaborative group with diverse backgrounds,” Williams said. “We have open discussions, and I think we all very much enjoy being involved in the community.”

On a personal level, Williams said he valued working with the beautification committee, during his first term, helping the village with tree preservation and protection, and celebrating Arbor Day by planting trees with elementary school students.

Pinto takes pride in his work with the Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, ensuring that first responders are properly equipped to serve the residents. Another highlight for him is organizing the musical lineup for the village’s popular summer musical nights, held on weekend evenings at the beach band shell.

Sea Cliff’s Latin motto of “suum cuique,” meaning ‘to each his own,’ resonates with all three candidates.

“It’s a wonderful thing about this village,” Williams said. “You can be who you are and do what you like.”