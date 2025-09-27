Sea Cliff Mini Mart returns for 61st year, expects crowds of 12K

North Shore Kiwanis Club President Roger Hill (Far R.) says the Sea Cliff Mini Mart is a hallmark event in the community.

The Sea Cliff Mini Mart street fair, a 60-year-old tradition that garners approximately 12,000 attendees each year, will return on Oct. 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sea Cliff Avenue.

“I just look forward to the ambiance and the community coming together for it. It really is a fantastic event,” said Roger Hill, the president of the North Shore Kiwanis Club, which is hosting the festival

Hill said the Village of Sea Cliff started the festival in 1964 and that the Kiwanis Club took it over in 1972. He said the festival has become a “hallmark of the North Shore.”

“The Sea Cliff Mini Mart is more than just a fair — it’s a festival with purpose,” said Lisa Larsen Hill, the event’s co-director.

“Every step you take and every booth you visit helps us serve children and strengthen our community,” she said.

Hill said that approximately 12,000 attendees come to the Sea Cliff Mini Mart each year, and that over 200 booths line the streets. He said there is a variety of food, music, and activities, but the festival is set apart by its art scene.

“It’s fantastic for art. We have all different types of artists, from pottery to sculptures to woodworkers, and tons of jewelers,” Hill said.

Hill said that most of the artists are from the local area, but some travel from states as far as Maine to sell their work. He also said that local bands will play on the street.

He said that 90% of the street fair’s vendors return each year, and that many of them are local. This year, he said, there are new additions to the vendor lineup, including woodworking, sculpting, and welding artists.

“We have some really great people coming this year who are new,” he said.

But more than offering the community a weekend celebration, the event serves as a fundraiser for community services.

“It’s our largest fundraiser of the year,” Hill said. “It’s also one of the largest fundraisers for the other nonprofits.”

He said that all of the Kiwanis’ proceeds from the event will be used towards its partnered community charities. He said the fair is a “huge community event” and that other local nonprofits — like NOSH, Lions’ Club, and scouting groups — will set up booths as well.

Hill said buses will be available to take people from the Tappen Beach parking lot to the street fair, as parking can be hard to find downtown during the festival.

“It’s a really cherished tradition,” Hill said. “I think the local artists and businesses really showcase the spirit of the community.”

Sea Cliff Mayor Elena Villafane said the mini mart “is one of our village’s most cherished traditions.”

“We are grateful to the North Shore Kiwanis Club for their dedication to keeping this tradition alive for more than 50 years, and we look forward to welcoming residents and visitors alike to enjoy this year’s celebration,” she said.