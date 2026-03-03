Sewanhaka presents budget to school board

Sewanhaka’s district administration presented a $278,449,525 budget draft to the school board at the Friday, Feb. 27, meeting.

This is an increase of about $14 million over last year’s budget, a 5.39% increase.

Administration presented a total tax levy increase of 1.68% over last year, bringing in projected tax revenue of $173,970,083, a $2,882,149 increase over the 2025-2026 budget.

The budget will be put to a public vote on May 19.

The district is projecting $82,468,821 in state aid, but this amount is subject to change depending on the state budget.

The district had a total enrollment of 7,728 during the 2024-2025 year, according to New York State Department of Education data. More recent numbers are not yet available.

If enrollment were the same, the district would be projected to spend $36,031 per pupil. Under last year’s budget, using the same figure, the district was projected to spend $34,219 per student.

Per-pupil spending is helpful for comparing budgets year to year, but is incomplete for comparing across districts. Some factors, including higher percentages of secondary education or special education students, can lead to higher per-pupil spending.

Kevin O’Brien, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, said that much of the increase over last year’s budget ($11,617,034) stems from programming, one of the three budget parts he presented to the board at Friday’s meeting.

“The program portion of the budget is why we’re here, the core of our existence and activities,” he said.

“General instruction, special education programs, library media centers, instructional technology, student support services, health services, extracurricular activities, interscholastic athletics, transportation and interfund transfers” all fall under this category, he said.

O’Brien said the program budget’s increase stems mostly from $4 million in transportation costs, $3.9 million in special education costs (specifically for contractual services, tuition expenditures, and $2 million in BOCES charges) and charter school expenses totaling $275,000.

The administrative and capital budgets are each increasing by $1,440,744 (4.66%) and 1,176,952 (3.59%), respectively.

Superintendent Regina Agrusa gave updates on activities in the district’s schools. She said “Footloose,” “Seussical the Musical,” “Bye Bye Birdie” and “The Little Mermaid” will all be performed in March.

Board President William Leder offered nominations for the Nassau BOCES Board of Trustees. He moved to nominate Deborah Coates and Lawrence Greenstein, and the motion passed unanimously.

The board accepted four retirements, including that of Joanne Murnane, the district clerk.

“We thank Ms. Murnane for 29 years of district service,” Agrusa said. “Although she will be missed, we wish her health, happiness and much joy in her retirement.”