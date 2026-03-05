Sid Jacobson JCC opens ‘Voices of Our Time’ series with Dan Senor discussion

Foreign policy expert and author Dan Senor joined community members on Long Island Wednesday night, March 4, for a wide-ranging discussion on Israel, global affairs and the changing geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

The conversation, hosted by Sid Jacobson JCC, was held at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts and marked the launch of the JCC’s new “Voices of Our Time” speaker series.

Senor, a New York Times bestselling author, political analyst and co-host of the podcast “Call Me Back,” appeared in an on-stage conversation with the JCC’s Executive Director Michael Schlank. The discussion focused on Israel’s role in the region, shifting alliances across the Middle East and the broader implications for Jewish communities in the United States and around the world.

The event took place during what organizers described as a period of heightened tension and uncertainty across the Middle East, making the conversation particularly timely for audiences seeking context on rapidly evolving international issues.

Schlank said the new speaker series was created to bring leading thinkers and influential voices to Long Island and foster thoughtful public dialogue on complex topics.

“In a world rife with hyperbole and polarization, we want to be a place that allows for sober, thoughtful and informed discourse,” Schlank said. “We will never always agree with one another, but we must take the opportunity to listen and learn alongside our friends and neighbors.”

He said the goal of the series is to elevate the intellectual offerings available to the local community by inviting prominent leaders and experts to share their insights and perspectives.

“We want to make available the best minds and thought leaders across a wide range of topics to enrich our discourse,” Schlank said. “We want the voices that matter in today’s world to tell their stories and share their insight here.”

Senor, widely recognized for his analysis of Israel and U.S. foreign policy, discussed the strategic challenges facing Israel, regional political dynamics and the importance of informed engagement within Jewish communities.

Schlank described Senor as one of the most influential commentators in the Jewish world today.

“His access to decision makers and thought leaders is unparalleled,” Schlank said. “His dedication to helping us understand deeply complex issues that impact the Jewish community in America, Israel and beyond makes him one of the most sought-after commentators in the country.”

The event drew community members interested in hearing Senor’s perspective on global affairs and marked the first installment in what organizers said will be an ongoing series of conversations designed to encourage informed dialogue on major issues shaping the modern world.