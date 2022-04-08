Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York

A Bay Shore man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 33-year-old Northwell Health employee from Queens outside of her job in New Hyde Park last week, Nassau County police said.

Quay-Sean Renard Hines was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Amelia Laguerre, of St. Albans. Police did not disclose the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Homicide Squad detectives said the 30-year-old suspect shot the victim at least five times in a parking garage on Marcus Avenue at 4:10 p.m. March 31. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

“We have reached out to Amelia’s family to provide them support during this difficult time,” a Northwell Health spokesperson has said in a statement to the Press. “We are also still offering counseling services for our team members.”

Laguerre had worked for Northwell Health for the past 10 years. Police said she had walked to the Marcus Avenue parking garage while on her break, and the suspect was there waiting for her. Police had issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Hines will be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead. Police are expected to hold a news conference on the case Saturday morning.