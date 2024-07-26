The A-List: Top Dentists On Long Island

Top Dentists on Long Island!
Hefner Dental Associates
Address: 645 Commack Rd., Commack, bonniehefnerdds.com
Specialty: General and Cosmetic Dentistry
About: Bonnie Hefner, D.D.S., for her dedication to patient comfort and personalized care; past winner of “Best Dentist on Long Island” award.
Greater Long Island Dental
Address: 101 New York Ave., Massapequa, greaterlidental.com
Specialty: General, Cosmetic, Implant and Periodontal Dentistry
About: Offers comprehensive dental care under one roof with evening and weekend hours.
Island Dental Associates
Address: 639 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, islanddentalassociates.com
Specialty: General, Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry
About: Modern facility with a focus on patient comfort and utilizing advanced technology.
Long Island Dental Excellence
Address: 100 N. Centre Ave., Suite 402,, Rockville Centre, longislanddentalexcellence.com
Specialty: General and Family Dentistry
About: Welcoming environment with focus on preventative care for the whole family.
North Shore Long Island Periodontics and Dental Implants Center
Address: 233 East Shore Rd., Suite 104, Great Neck, nsliperio.com
Specialty: General, Cosmetic, Orthodontic and Implant Dentistry
About: Large practice offering all aspects of dental care with multiple dentists on staff.
North Shore Restorative & Implant Dentistry
Address: 1044 Northern Blvd., Suite 306, Roslyn, northshorerid.com
Specialty: Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry
About: Third-generation dentist with a focus on creating beautiful and healthy smiles.
Progressive Oral Surgery
Address: Multiple Locations in Great Neck, New Hyde Park, and Garden City progressiveoralsurgery.com
Specialty: General, Cosmetic and Family Dentistry
About: Modern practices with emphasis on patient comfort and offering convenient appointment times.
Queens Long Island Dental Care
Address: 260 W. Sunrise Hwy., Suite 201, Valley Stream, qlidental.com
Specialty: Periodontics and Dental Implants
About: Specializes in gum disease treatment and dental implant placement for a healthy and functional smile.
Sag Harbor Dental
Address: 82 Hampton St., Sag Harbor, sagharbordental.com
Specialty: Restorative, Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry
About: Consistently rated one of the top dentists in the Hamptons, Dr. French is known for his gentle touch, beautiful cosmetic dentistry results, and commitment to patient satisfaction.
The Smilist Dental
Address: Multiple Locations in Rockville Centre, Syosset and Wantagh, thesmilist.com
Specialty: General, Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry
About: Provides comprehensive dental care with a focus on restoring smiles and functionality using advanced techniques.
– Compiled by Lily Cohen