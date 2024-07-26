The A-List: Top Dentists On Long Island

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Top Dentists on Long Island!

Hefner Dental Associates

Address: 645 Commack Rd., Commack, bonniehefnerdds.com

Specialty: General and Cosmetic Dentistry

About: Bonnie Hefner, D.D.S., for her dedication to patient comfort and personalized care; past winner of “Best Dentist on Long Island” award.

Greater Long Island Dental

Address: 101 New York Ave., Massapequa, greaterlidental.com



Specialty: General, Cosmetic, Implant and Periodontal Dentistry

About: Offers comprehensive dental care under one roof with evening and weekend hours.

Island Dental Associates

Address: 639 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, islanddentalassociates.com



Specialty: General, Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry

About: Modern facility with a focus on patient comfort and utilizing advanced technology.

Long Island Dental Excellence

Address: 100 N. Centre Ave., Suite 402,, Rockville Centre, longislanddentalexcellence.com



Specialty: General and Family Dentistry

About: Welcoming environment with focus on preventative care for the whole family.

North Shore Long Island Periodontics and Dental Implants Center

Address: 233 East Shore Rd., Suite 104, Great Neck, nsliperio.com



Specialty: General, Cosmetic, Orthodontic and Implant Dentistry

About: Large practice offering all aspects of dental care with multiple dentists on staff.

North Shore Restorative & Implant Dentistry

Address: 1044 Northern Blvd., Suite 306, Roslyn, northshorerid.com

Specialty: Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry

About: Third-generation dentist with a focus on creating beautiful and healthy smiles.

Progressive Oral Surgery

Address: Multiple Locations in Great Neck, New Hyde Park, and Garden City progressiveoralsurgery.com



Specialty: General, Cosmetic and Family Dentistry

About: Modern practices with emphasis on patient comfort and offering convenient appointment times.

Queens Long Island Dental Care

Address: 260 W. Sunrise Hwy., Suite 201, Valley Stream, qlidental.com

Specialty: Periodontics and Dental Implants

About: Specializes in gum disease treatment and dental implant placement for a healthy and functional smile.

Sag Harbor Dental

Address: 82 Hampton St., Sag Harbor, sagharbordental.com

Specialty: Restorative, Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry

About: Consistently rated one of the top dentists in the Hamptons, Dr. French is known for his gentle touch, beautiful cosmetic dentistry results, and commitment to patient satisfaction.

The Smilist Dental

Address: Multiple Locations in Rockville Centre, Syosset and Wantagh, thesmilist.com

Specialty: General, Cosmetic and Restorative Dentistry

About: Provides comprehensive dental care with a focus on restoring smiles and functionality using advanced techniques.

– Compiled by Lily Cohen