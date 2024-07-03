The early bird may get the worm, but the late riser gets the next best thing: brunch. There’s probably nothing better on a Sunday afternoon than sleeping in and getting brunch with the family. Long Island is sprinkled with plenty of great restaurants to choose from, but only one can dish out the best eggs, bacon and sausage for lunch. This year, treat yourself one day and sleep past 10 a.m., lounge around the house a bit, and then chow down on the best brunch on Long Island – which, in 2024, voters decided is Toast Coffeehouse!
Toast Coffeehouse offers a delightful brunch experience that combines comfort, creativity, and community. With its charming ambiance and welcoming atmosphere, Toast provides the perfect setting to enjoy a leisurely brunch with friends and family.
The brunch menu features an array of mouthwatering options, from classic favorites like fluffy pancakes and eggs benedict to inventive dishes like avocado toast and breakfast burritos.
Guests can pair their meal with Toast’s signature coffee or choose from a selection of specialty drinks, including mimosas and Bloody Marys. With its commitment to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients and providing exceptional service, Toast Coffeehouse ensures that every brunch is a memorable and delicious experience for all who gather at its tables.
