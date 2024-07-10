Who Are The Top Home Maintenance Professionals On Long Island?

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Here are the top home maintenance pros on Long Island, per the 2024 Bethpage Best of Long Island Contest!

BEST AIR CONDITIONING COMPANY

Varsity Home Service Company

Varsity Home Service Company is a trusted leader in the air conditioning industry, providing top-tier services to ensure indoor comfort and efficiency. With a rich legacy dating back to its establishment, the company excels in delivering expert air conditioning solutions to homes and businesses. Varsity’s team of skilled technicians specializes in installation, maintenance, and repair, using cutting-edge technology to optimize cooling systems. Known for their prompt and reliable service, Varsity Home Service Company prioritizes customer satisfaction, offering tailored solutions to meet diverse cooling needs. Their commitment to quality craftsmanship, paired with a customer-centric approach, has established Varsity as a go-to choice for those seeking reliable and efficient air conditioning services in their residential or commercial spaces. 1610 Ocean Ave., Bohemia, 631-305-2227, varsityhomeservice.com

BEST APPLIANCE REPAIR

All Island Dryer Vent Solutions

All Island Dryer Vent Solutions is a trusted provider of dryer vent cleaning services, ensuring the safety and efficiency of residential and commercial dryer systems. This professional team specializes in thorough vent inspections, cleaning, and maintenance to prevent fire hazards and optimize appliance performance. All Island Dryer Vent Solutions employs advanced equipment to remove lint, debris, and blockages from dryer vents, reducing the risk of fires caused by lint buildup. Their expertise extends to dryer vent installations and repairs, addressing issues that may compromise ventilation. Committed to customer safety, All Island Dryer Vent Solutions delivers reliable and prompt services, promoting peace of mind and the longevity of dryer appliances for clients in their community. 130 Eatons Neck Rd., Northport, 516-864-5469, allislanddryerventsolutions.com

BEST ELECTRICIAN

BQ Electric

BQ Electric has once again been picked by voters as the best electrician on Long Island. The business helps clients with everything from repairing a switch to remodeling a home or office or building a new home. The BQ team is made up of licensed professionals who understand how to safely wire and install any electrical devices that clients may need. The team also understands the value of time. That is why appointments with BQ are confirmed the night before and again 15 minutes before the company’s arrival on location. BQ services commercial and residential clients. The business also takes pride in the fact that most of its business comes from returning clients, who have learned from experience that BQ is dependable, trustworthy and provides excellent customer service. 14 Holman Blvd., Hicksville, 516-864-4600, bqelectric.com

BEST EXTERMINATOR

Skyway Pest Management

Are you seeking a tidy and swift solution to terminate your bug infestation? Get rid of the problem by hiring a reliable exterminator known islandwide. Skyway Pest Management will address termites eating holes in your pool liner, or pesky ants making their way into your home through the deck slider. No pest problem is too big for this dynamic company. They will schedule your convenient appointment and be in and out promptly to get the problem solved once and for good. You will recommend this firm to your family and friends if the dreary insect conversation comes up. Nobody can enjoy the comfort and peace of their home worrying if it has been taken over by unwanted bugs or vermin. 620 W. Montauk Hwy., Lindenhurst, 631-789-9940, skywaypest.com

BEST HANDYMAN

Steven S. Opalek Jr. – Ultimate Look Home Improvements LLC

Steven S. Opalek Jr. has been satisfying his customers by extending affordable, high-quality and professional services for your next project because we know how good it feels to watch your dream transform into reality. Regardless of your project type or size, Ultimate Look Home Improvements LLC can create a design, formulate a plan, and deliver fabulous finished results.

7 Connor Lane Suite E, Deer Park, 631-445-0778, ultimatelookhomeimprovements.com

BEST PLUMBING COMPANY

NH Ross

NH Ross, a top HVAC specialist and plumbing company on Long Island, boasts over 51 years of excellence in Suffolk and Nassau counties. Founded in 1971 by Neal H. Ross, the family-run business has flourished under the leadership of his son, Neal S. Ross, providing top-notch plumbing, heating, and cooling services. As a National Grid Value Plus Installer, PSEG Cool Homes Certified Contractor, and Best HVAC Specialist per Bethpage’s Best of Long Island 2018, NH Ross guarantees customer satisfaction. Their friendly and professional team ensures rapid, quality service, offering transparent, affordable pricing. Committed to community involvement, NH Ross engages in charitable activities, reflecting their mission to excel in service since 1971. Contact them for unbeatable home comfort services. 120 Middle Country Rd., Middle Island, 631-532-8171, nhross.com

