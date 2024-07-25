Health Officials: Feral Cat in Cedarhurst Tests Positive For Rabies

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A feral cat in Cedarhurst recently tested positive for rabies, according to the Nassau County Department of Health.

It’s the first known case of the rabies virus since 2016, when a raccoon tested positive for the disease. The cat was collected by the Town of Hempstead, and the tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Health.

“We urge all residents to avoid contact with feral and wild animals and to ensure their pets are up to date with their rabies vaccinations,” said Nassau Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman. “The detection of rabies in our county after several years of no reported cases is a stark reminder of the ongoing risk, and it’s crucial that we take proactive measures to protect our community.”

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), rabies affects only mammals, and in the wild is found most commonly in raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats. It’s a threat to cats and dogs, and can affect humans as well.

Rabies is spread to humans and pets primarily through bites, scratches, or salivary contact from an infected animal.

Left untreated, rabies is almost always fatal, the CDC says – but a series of shots after a potential exposure known as post-exposure prophylaxis are almost always effective at preventing the disease from reaching that level.

The CDC says best way you can prevent rabies is by making sure your pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccines, staying away from wildlife for both human and animal safety, calling animal control to remove stray animals from your neighborhood, washing bites or scratches immediately with soap and water, and seeking medical care shortly after potential exposures.

The Nassau Department of Health and the Town of Hempstead will be partnering to host a free rabies vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter in Wantagh.

“The Town of Hempstead is proud to partner with Nassau County for this rabies clinic, which will help not only safeguard our pets but also shield our communities from a deadly and preventable disease,” said Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin.