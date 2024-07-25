Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows, and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

TRAIN + REO SPEEDWAGON & YACHT ROCK REVUE

Take a nostalgic journey through decades of hits as iconic hitmakers Train and Reo Speedwagon team up for the “Summer Road Trip 2024” tour. With TRAIN’s multi-Grammy Award-winning status and Reo Speedwagon’s timeless classics, including chart-toppers like “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Keep On Loving You,” fans of all ages can expect a night filled with well-crafted songs and high-energy performances. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com $65.20+ 6 p.m. July 27.

COLIN QUINN

From MTV’s “Remote Control” to SNL to Comedy Central’s “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn,” Mr. Quinn is not one to take a hint and bow out gracefully. Governor’s Comedy Club, 90 Division Ave., Levittown, govs.com $30-$74.95. 7 p.m. July 27.

FREESTYLE FEST

The Freestyle Fest is coming to bring the best of freestyle and hip hop to Long Island with over 10 artists lined up! Hosted by Sal Abbatiello and Speedy, the festival will have music fans on their feet with performances by SaFire, George Lamond, Judy Torres, and much more! Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, champbaldhill.com $44-$169. 7 p.m. July 27.

BEBE WINANS

Bebe Winans, the contemporary gospel and R&B singer, is the first-ever Christian crossover musician to hit the mainstream. Winans has been nominated for 21 Grammy Awards since 1997 and has won six throughout his career. Popular tunes such as “I Wanna Be The Only One” and “It All Comes Down To Love” along with hits from his seven albums will be performed. Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com $64.90+, 8 p.m. July 27.

JAMES O’MALLEY

This Center Moriches songwriter has composed some of the most endearing and relatable songs that a music lover could hear. Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org Free with admission. 3 p.m. July 28.

EARTH, WIND AND FIRE + CHICAGO

Rock and funk come together as these powerhouse and critically acclaimed bands unite for the Heart & Soul Tour, delivering an electrifying night of legendary hits. This concert will be filled with epic sets from each artist that will culminate in an encore performance with both bands on stage together. Both have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com $93.48+ 6 p.m. July 28.

The Week Ahead

JERRY HARRISON & ADRIAN BELEW

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew will bring their talents together to bring the Remain in Light Tour and performance of Talking Heads hits like “Once In A Lifetime,” “Psycho Killer,” and “Take Me To The River” to LI. Harrison, the legendary guitarist for Talking Heads and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2021. His extensive career features a distinguished solo album Casual Gods and collaborations with Foo Fighters, No Doubt, and more. Belew was also a seasoned singer and guitarist for rock giant King Crimson and a 2005 Grammy nominee. Some of his noteworthy tours are alongside David Bowie, Frank Zappa, Cyndi Lauper, and more. Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew will take the stage at The Paramount with Special Guests, funk and R&B band Cool Cool Cool! The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com $35-$85. 8 p.m. July 30.

