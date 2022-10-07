Man Sailing Solo to Florida Reported Missing Off Long Island

Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old Colorado man who was last seen off the coast of Long Island while documenting on social media his solo sailing trip from Massachusetts to Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that Matthew Dennis was last heard from on Sept. 29. He was traveling in a 28-foot white fiberglass sailboat that he bought in Salem, where he left on Sept. 22 after selling all of his belongings, he said in one of his videos.

“This is my first time single handing something this big, and I’m definitely in way over my head,” Dennis said in a video he posted on his TikTok and YouTube pages. “On top of that I’m literally going to be doing it single handed because I’m pretty sure I broke my arm… I’m hoping it’s just a sprain.”

It is unclear whether Dennis was docked or at sea when the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the tristate area last weekend. His last video was posted on Sept. 23.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the USCG at 617-223-8555.